Kogi gives quit notice to occupiers of Lokoja Green Belt zone

To maintain environmental sustainability and aesthetic value, the Kogi State Government has issued a 7-day ultimatum to occupants of the Green Belt in Lokoja metropolis to vacate the area or face grave consequences.

Commissioner for Environment and Ecological Management, Engr Joseph Oluwasegun, gave the warning during an interview in his office on Wednesday.

Oluwasegun disclosed that the move is aimed at restoring the original purpose of the Green Belt, which has been overrun by unsolicited businesses and trades.

He emphasized that the government intends to redesign the area to preserve local biodiversity, prevent flooding, and maintain the carbon sequestration capabilities of the forest.

“We are committed to protecting our environment and ensuring a sustainable future for our citizens.

“The Green Belt was established to serve a specific purpose, and we will not allow it to be compromised by unauthorized activities,” Oluwasegun said.

He urged occupants to comply with the evacuation order within the stipulated timeframe, warning that failure to do so would result in legal enforcement and penalties.

“We are giving them seven days to vacate the area. After that, we will take necessary action to ensure compliance,” he stated.

The Commissioner reiterated the government’s commitment to environmental conservation and sustainability and appealed to the public to support the efforts to preserve the Green Belt for future generations.

“His Excellency, Alhaji Usman Ododo has taken positive steps towards environmental conservation and sustainability in Kogi State, let us all support the government’s effort in preserving the Green Belt for future generations.”