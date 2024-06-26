Ekiti State National Assembly Caucus Congratulates Governor Oyebanji on Successful Engagement with Ekiti Stakeholders in Abuja

The Ekiti State National Assembly Caucus extends warm congratulations to the Governor of Ekiti State, H.E. Governor Biodun Oyebanji, on the successful hosting of the engagement with Ekiti stakeholders in Abuja. This event underscores the Governor’s visionary leadership and commitment to fostering unity and collaboration among Ekiti indigenes.

The event, which convened over 300 senior officials from the public sector, civil service, and private sector in the nation’s Federal Capital Territory, was a resounding success. It provided a crucial platform for networking and dialogue, significantly advancing our collective goals for the progress and development of Ekiti State.

Distinguished attendees included Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele and all Ekiti National Assembly Members; former Governor of Ekiti State and former Minister of Trade and Industry, H.E. Otunba Niyi Adebayo; Minister of Solid Minerals, Mr. Dele Alake; FCT Mandate Secretary of Health and Environment, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe; Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye; the Secretary to the Ekiti State Government, Dr. Habibat Adubiaro; members of the Ekiti State Executive Council; and Honorable Members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly.

Others include the Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters, Hon. Olanrewaju Ibrahim; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement, Ms Morelia Ojudu; Senior Special Assistant to the President on School Feeding, Dr Yetunde Adeniji; former Attorney General of Ekiti State, Mr Wale Fapohunda (SAN), former Member, House of Representatives, Hon. Bimbo Daramola; and former Special Adviser to the Governor, Mr Makinde Araoye.

Before the event, the Caucus held a productive meeting with Governor Oyebanji and the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Oyebanji Filani, discussing strategies to improve health outcomes in Ekiti State. This interaction highlighted our shared commitment to enhancing the well-being of our people and led to resolutions on key collaborations between the Ekiti NASS Caucus and the state government.

Distinguished Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, the Senate Leader and Ekiti NASS Caucus Leader, remarked, “Governor Oyebanji’s initiative to bring together Ekiti stakeholders in Abuja demonstrates his unwavering dedication to our state’s development. This event has strengthened bonds and laid a solid foundation for future collaborations that will propel Ekiti forward.”

The Ekiti State National Assembly Caucus reaffirms its steadfast commitment and support for Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s administration and the long-term peace and prosperity of Ekiti State. We look forward to continued collaboration with the state government to achieve our shared objectives.

We commend Governor Oyebanji and his team for organizing this impactful event and anticipate ongoing partnerships for the benefit of all Ekiti indigenes.