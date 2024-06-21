Sanusi remains Emir, Kano govt reacts to Federal High Court’s ruling

Friday, June 21, 2024 10:13 am


Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi 11 ,left, Aminu Ado Bayero , top right and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf

*Urges police to ask deposed Emir Aminu to vacate Palace

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Following the ruling by a Federal High Court sitting in Kano on Thursday over the Kano Emirship tussle, Kano state government has insisted that Emir Muhammad Sanusi 11 remains the authentic Emir of Kano.

The state government directed the Commissioner of Police to ensure that deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero vacate the Nassarawa Emir Palace to give way for the renovation of the property.

Addressing journalists on behalf of the state government, the state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Haruna Isa Dederi said:  “Following this Court’s ruling, Kano State Government has directed the State Commissioner of Police to remove the deposed emir of the 8 metropolitan local governments from the Government property where he is trespassing as Government has already concluded arrangements for the general reconstruction and renovation of the property including the demolishing and reconstruction of the dilapidated wall fence with immediate effect.”

He further stated that:  “You will recall that at our last press briefing, we had informed you that we would keep you posted relating to any further development in respect of our emirate cases. Today 20th June, 2024, the Federal High Court No. 1, Kano had passed its ruling in respect of the case before it.

“I have the honor, on behalf of His Excellency Gov. Abba K. Yusuf and the Kano State Government, to address you once again over the lingering litigation arising from the abolishing of the Five (5) emirates and deposition of the former emirs. (including the deposed emir of 8 metropolitan local governments)

“The Kano State Government acknowledges the ruling by the Federal High Court regarding the Kano Emirates Council (Repeal) Law, 2024 and views same as upholding the rule of law.

“By the ruling of the Court, it has unequivocally reaffirmed the validity of the law passed by Kano State House of Assembly and assented to by His Excellency the Executive Governor of Kano State on Thursday 23rd May, 2024 by 5:10pm.

“This part of the judgement is very fundamental to the entire matter. Further implication of the ruling is that all actions done by the Government before the emergence of the interim order of the honorable Court, are equally validated. This means that, the abolishing of the Five emirates created in 2019 is validated and the deposition of the Five emirs is also sustained by the Federal High Court.

“By implication this means that Muhammadu Sanusi II remains the emir of Kano. The judge also granted our application for the stay of proceedings until the Court of Appeal deals with the appeal before it on jurisdiction.

“Happily, the signing of the law and the reinstatement of His Highness, Emir Muhamamd Sunusi II were done on 23rd May, 2024 before the emergence of the Interim Order which was served on us on Monday 27th May, 2024.

“I want to congratulate and call on the good people of Kano State to remain peaceful and celebrate the success of the people without any hitch. May Allah SWT continue to protect our State and our government.”

 

 

 

