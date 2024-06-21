Ojude Oba Festival Fosters Unity and Economic Growth – Ladi Balogun

Ojude Oba Festival Fosters Unity and Economic Growth – Ladi Balogun

Friday, June 21, 2024 1:47 pm


From left: Group Chief Executive, FCMB Group Plc, Mr. Ladi Balogun and Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, during the Ojude-Oba festival held in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State on June 18, 2024. FCMB has been a major sponsor of the festival for over 20 years.

From left: Group Chief Executive, FCMB Group Plc, Mr. Ladi Balogun and Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, during the Ojude-Oba festival held in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State on June 18, 2024. FCMB has been a major sponsor of the festival for over 20 years.

The annual Ojude Oba Festival, a vibrant celebration of Ijebu culture and tradition, recently concluded with great success. The festival attracted thousands of participants and visitors who showcased elaborate traditional attires, captivating dances, music, and impressive equestrian displays. The festival showed how cultural traditions can drive economic growth by empowering local businesses, service providers, artists, and artisans from Ogun, Lagos and practically all the other states in South West Nigeria.

Affirming the economic and social development potential that could be harnessed from the festival through tourism, Ogun State Governor, Adedapo Abiodun, MFR, committed to elevating the Ojude Oba Festival to a global stage. He envisions the festival as a permanent fixture on the international tourism calendar and its listing as one of the festivals backed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Central to the festival’s enduring legacy is the Regberegbe system, a tradition of age-grade solidarity and mutual support. Historically rooted in communal labour practices, the Regberegbe has evolved into a symbol of community cooperation, fostering social bonds and collective responsibility. This unique social structure empowers individuals. It has contributed to the overall resilience and development of the Ijebu community for centuries.

From left: Group Managing Director, Bonnylight Energy & Offshore Limited, Mr. Toyin Banjo; Group Chief Executive, FCMB Group Plc, Mr. Ladi Balogun; Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun and National Head of Sales, First City Monument Bank, Mr. Emmanuel Comla, during the Ojude-Oba festival held in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State on June 18, 2024. FCMB has been a major sponsor of the festival for over 20 years.

From left: Group Managing Director, Bonnylight Energy & Offshore Limited, Mr. Toyin Banjo; Group Chief Executive, FCMB Group Plc, Mr. Ladi Balogun; Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun and National Head of Sales, First City Monument Bank, Mr. Emmanuel Comla, during the Ojude-Oba festival held in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State on June 18, 2024. FCMB has been a major sponsor of the festival for over 20 years.

FCMB Group Plc, a major sponsor of the Ojude Oba festival, recognizes the festival’s significant contribution to social cohesion and development. By celebrating shared cultural heritage, promoting unity among diverse groups, and strengthening community bonds, the Ojude Oba festival fosters a favourable environment for socioeconomic development.

In his goodwill message, Ladi Balogun, Group Chief Executive of FCMB Group Plc, noted that the festival attracts visitors from across Nigeria and the diaspora, contributing to the growth of trade and tourism in Ijebuland, Ogun State and Nigeria. The FCMB Group Chief Executive urged Ijebu people to embrace the festival’s spirit of togetherness and use it as a springboard for further development and inspiration for younger generations.

From left: Chief Executive Officer, Metropolitan Motors Limited, Dr. Olutoyin Okeowo; Group Chief Executive, FCMB Group Plc, Mr. Ladi Balogun and a Director of FCMB Group, Professor Oluwatoyin Ashiru, during the Ojude-Oba festival held in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State on June 18, 2024. FCMB has been a major sponsor of the festival for over 20 years.

From left: Chief Executive Officer, Metropolitan Motors Limited, Dr. Olutoyin Okeowo; Group Chief Executive, FCMB Group Plc, Mr. Ladi Balogun and a Director of FCMB Group, Professor Oluwatoyin Ashiru, during the Ojude-Oba festival held in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State on June 18, 2024. FCMB has been a major sponsor of the festival for over 20 years.

This year’s Ojude Oba festival witnessed the participation of 90 Regberegbe groups, a significant increase from 76 in 2023. This surge indicates a rise in social cohesion, which is crucial in promoting unity and peaceful coexistence within the community.

Speaking on the festival’s economic impact, Adewale Adenugba, CEO of Blooms Hotel in Ijebu-Ode, said, “The festival has significantly boosted business activities across Ijebuland over the years, coinciding with the Muslim Eid-el-Kabr celebration when many Ijebus and their friends return home. During this period, hotels in Ijebu-Ode and surrounding towns experience full occupancy, and relaxation centres also see increased activity. Artisans, traders, and vendors of various items, including festival paraphernalia, food, drinks, and transportation services, enjoy brisk business and substantial income. If we aggregate all these, the festival generates billions in revenue, benefiting not only Ijebu-Ode and Ogun State but also Nigeria. I urge the government to leverage this platform to promote tourism further.”

FCMB Group Plc, a long-term supporter of the Ojude Oba Festival for over 20 years, is committed to fostering inclusive and sustainable growth within its communities by building a supportive ecosystem connecting people, capital, and markets across Africa.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Ododo signing the bills into law 4 hours ago

    Ododo assents to 7 Bills
    Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi 11 ,left, Aminu Ado Bayero , top right and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf 6 hours ago

    Sanusi remains Emir, Kano govt reacts to Federal High Court’s ruling
    Participants at the awareness program 7 hours ago

    FG, AHF advocate strengthening comprehensive sexuality education amongst youths
    Omooba Yemisi Shyllon, Babafemi Ojudu and some artworks in the firmer'Abeokuta home 8 hours ago

    Photos/Video: Omooba Shyllon’s Abeokuta Home and His Art Collections
    Bayo Onanuga 19 hours ago

    Bayo Onanuga in the eyes of a mentee
    IBEDC 22 hours ago

    IBEDC Commits to improved service, Achieves Supply Milestone for Band A Customers for Two Consecutive Months
    Presidents Bola Tinubu and Cyril Ramaphosa. 22 hours ago

    President Ramaphosa visits President Tinubu in Johannesburg, underscores need for stronger partnership between South Africa and Nigeria
    Dan Orbih, Philip Shaibu and Ogbeide-Ihama 23 hours ago

    Why Edo PDP expelled Dan Orbih, Philip Shaibu, Ogbeide-Ihama