Presidents Bola Tinubu and Cyril Ramaphosa.

President Ramaphosa visits President Tinubu in Johannesburg, underscores need for stronger partnership between South Africa and Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday in Johannesburg, South Africa, held a private meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Before the closed meeting, which was held at Radisson Blu Hotel in Johannesburg, President Ramaphosa thanked President Tinubu for honouring the invitation to attend his inauguration for a second term in office.

“Thank you so much for coming for the inauguration. I was very happy to see my brother at the ceremony,” the South African President said.

President Tinubu noted that President Ramaphosa’s inaugural speech captured most of the challenges faced by African countries and the need for more collaboration among leaders and citizens to provide solutions.

“I really enjoyed your speech at the ceremony. I was delighted listening to you. We have lots of issues in common, and we need to work more closely together. It was a good celebration,” the President stated.

President Ramaphosa was re-elected into office for a second term on Friday, June 14, 2024, following an agreement for a Government of National Unity between the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance.