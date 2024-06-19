VP Shettima To Lay Foundation of North-East Development Commission Headquarters, Maiduguri Today

* Flags Off Agric Inputs Distribution, New Road Network

Vice President Kashim Shettima will today, Wednesday, June 19, lay the foundation stone for the permanent headquarters of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

In furtherance of the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to the North East’s sustainable development through holistic security, reconstruction, food production and job creation programmes, the VP will also flag off the distribution of essential agricultural inputs and equipment procured by the NEDC tomorrow.

Senator Shettima is also expected to inspect progress on the first phase of construction on the 27km Jere Bowl Road Network in Mafa/Jere local government area, just as he will also perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the second phase of the project.

State Governors, lawmakers, traditional rulers and dignitaries from across the region are expected to join the VP at the event.