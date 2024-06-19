New MRU Secretary General Takes Office in Freetown

-Guinea, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Cote D’Ivoire reaffirm regional cooperation

By F. Shelton Gonkerwon

The Newly appointed Mano River Union(MRU) Secretary General Ambassador Simeon B. Moribah who replaces Madam Maria G. Harrison has officially taken office in Freetown, Sierra Leone on May 30, 2024.

It can be recalled that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai recently appointed Ambassador Moribah to replace Madam Harrison, a Liberian who was serving as MRU’s Secretary General on Liberia’s tenure. The appointment of Ambassador Moribah was endorsed by the governments o fSierra Leone, Guinea and Côte d’Ivoire.

Ambassador Moribah comes to the position with measurable wealth of experience, integrity and understanding of regional integration issues, having served as Deputy Secretary General of the MRU for about nine years and was responsible for economic development and regional integration. He had previously served as Assistant Minister for Planning and Evaluation in the Ministry of Agriculture of Liberia; Deputy Minister for

Economic Affairs and Policy, Ministry of Planning and Economic Affairs of

Liberia; and Senior Assistant Resident Representative, Programmes, of the

UNDP in Liberia. Mr. Moribah also possesses skills in Monitoring and Evaluation, Financial Management, Energy and Environment Humanity and relief Operations, Crises Prevention and Recovery, Sustainable Human Development, and Governance Issues.

The ceremony was attended by MRU representatives from the four countries, Guinea, Liberia, Cote D’Ivoire, and Sierra Leone, respectively.

The MRU is an intergovernmental institution that pursues the revival, growth, socio-economic development, and integration of the sub region within the framework of four pillars: institutional revitalization and restructuring of the public sector of member states; peace and security; economic development and regional integration as well as social development.