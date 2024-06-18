KGSG bans procession

*KGSG frowns at Landlords, Hoteliers patronizing Yahoo Boys

Kogi state government has cautioned landlords in the state against renting their houses to internet fraudsters, popularly referred to as Yahoo Boys.

The State Security Adviser, Navy Commander Jerry Omodara (rtd), gave the warning while featuring on “State of Kogi”, a Radio Kogi audience participatory programme, on Monday.

He warned landlords that their houses risk demolition if they continue to give the apartments to Yahoo Boys.

According to him, security agencies will soon go after hotels used by Yahoo Boys, saying appropriate sanctions will be handed to the affected hospitality facilities.

He revealed that the government, in partnership with security agencies, has identified houses built with proceeds of criminal activities and those housing men of the underworld, insisting that such houses would soon be demolished.

Omodara urged residents to assist government and security agencies with necessary information to arrest internet fraudsters in the state.

While commending the effort of Governor Usman Ododo in tackling insecurity, Omodara called on companies and well-to-do individuals to assist the government by donating to the State Security Trust Fund.

He stated that security agencies and local hunters have been directed to arrest or gun down anyone carrying arms in the forest.

TheNews recalls that in the early days of the last political dispensation headed by former governor Yahaya Bello, the Kogi State Government demolished criminal hideouts principally in Okene, and few other places.

In spite of the ongoing public holiday, the Kogi State Government has placed a ban on all kinds of processions in Kotonkarffe Town, Kogi Local Government, and environs.

Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, who made this known in a statement, hinted that the ban is a proactive measure aimed at safeguarding peace and security in the state, and urged the law enforcement agencies to enforce the ban.

“Acting on security reports in order to maintain the peace enjoyed in Kotonkarfe and its environs in Kogi Local Government Area of the State, the Kogi State Government hereby announces a ban on all forms of procession in Kotonkarfe and neighboring communities.

‘”The proactive ban is aimed at curbing plans by some elements in the area to disturb the peace of the ancient town.

“His Excellency Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo reiterates his administration’s commitment to peaceful co-existence among all Kotonkarfe people and will always leave his doors open to listen to complaints and grievances rather than resort to violence.

“We urge all concerned to strictly abide by the ban as violators will be treated as enemies of peace and the State. The decision of the State Government is aimed at protecting the rights of the Kotonkarfe people, and indeed all Kogites, to peace and security.

“We urge law enforcement agents to enforce the ban in accordance with the laws of the land. Kotonkarfe people should also be committed to peace and harmony as the Government is prepared to protect them from violence.

*KGSG frowns at Landlords, Hoteliers patronizing Yahoo Boys

Kogi state government has cautioned landlords in the state against renting their houses to internet fraudsters, popularly referred to as Yahoo Boys.

The State Security Adviser, Navy Commander Jerry Omodara (rtd), gave the warning while featuring on “State of Kogi”, a Radio Kogi audience participatory programme, on Monday.

He warned landlords that their houses risk demolition if they continue to give the apartments to Yahoo Boys.

According to him, security agencies will soon go after hotels used by Yahoo Boys, saying appropriate sanctions will be handed to the affected hospitality facilities.

He revealed that the government, in partnership with security agencies, has identified houses built with proceeds of criminal activities and those housing men of the underworld, insisting that such houses would soon be demolished.

Omodara urged residents to assist government and security agencies with necessary information to arrest internet fraudsters in the state.

While commending the effort of Governor Usman Ododo in tackling insecurity, Omodara called on companies and well-to-do individuals to assist the government by donating to the State Security Trust Fund.

He stated that security agencies and local hunters have been directed to arrest or gun down anyone carrying arms in the forest.

TheNews recalls that in the early days of the last political dispensation headed by former governor Yahaya Bello, the Kogi State Government demolished criminal hideouts principally in Okene, and few other places.