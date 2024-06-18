Kano Emirship tussle:  Kwankwaso accuses FG, APC of destabilising security in Kano

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

National leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso has accused the Federal Government and the All Progressive Congress (APC) of playing politics with the Kano Emirship tussle.

Kwankwaso declared that using federal security agencies to protect deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero is a ground ploy by the APC and Federal Government to create security tension in Kano.

Senator Kwankwaso, who was NNPP presidential flag-bearer in the 2023 election also accused the APC-led Federal Government of, “attempting to create a new breed of Boko Haram terrorists and insurgents in Northern Nigeria.”

Kwankwaso condemned the situation in Kano, alleging that the federal security agencies, “with constitutionally assigned responsibility for ensuring peace, law and order, have been backing the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.”

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony for the construction of 82 kilometres of rural road networks in his hometown, Madobi, Senator Kwankwaso said, “People of Kano will resist any attempt to undermine the constituted authority in the state.

“We have mass followership because people believe in us. We are pro-people and the NNPP administration is determined to serve them anywhere they voted for it.

“We will not fold our arms and watch enemies of the state destroying the peaceful co-existence of our dear state, as we shall do everything possible to support the governor to succeed. I am happy that he is not distracted and is focused on achieving his goals.

“There are people from Kano, enemies of the state, who also suffer mental illness and are the ones advising the Federal Government on how to take over Kano through the State of Emergency. This is the madness of the highest order that the good, peace-loving and committed people of Kano will resist.

“In the build up to 2027, some desperate politicians are already on a mission of disruption, but we will rather prefer the two of us to loose than to allow them crush us. We dare anybody, who thinks he can victimise us politically, to go and be rest assured that we are ready for the fight.

“We are not afraid to be out of power because we will remain politicians in or out of government. We cannot run away from our destiny, we are humans, we know what is good for us and we will pursue it vigorously.”

He further stated that, “the Federal Government is listening to some unpatriotic politicians from Kano, who will only contribute to its failure because the people of Kano will resist any attempt to undermine the constitutional responsibility of the Governor by any individual or group.

“We are open to dialogue, truce and reconcliiation, but we will not accept intimidation and political harassment of any sort. We know how to play politics and we have all it takes to protect ourselves from any evil.”