Katsina generates N4.08b IGR in 1st quarter of 2024

Monday, June 10, 2024 10:17 am


Governor Radda

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Katsina

Katsina state government has generated N4.08 billion in the first quarter of 2024,s suggesting 2.227 per cent increase compared to N1.79 billion generated during the last quarter of last year.

A Statement by Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, indicated that the Governor has,  “ushered in a new era of financial prosperity with the state generating an astonishing N4.08 billion in internal revenue in the first quarter of 2024. A staggering 227% increase compared to the N1.79 billion generated during the same period last year.”

Mohammed said Governor  Radda made the disclosure  in his one year in office scorecard.

According to him,  ” Governor Radda’s led administration has strategically positioned Katsina to not only exceed its current capacity, but also to shatter revenue projections.

“Estimates indicate that the state is poised to surpass the N20 billion mark in internal revenue generation for the year 2024, a feat that seemed unimaginable in previous years when the range hovered between N10 billion and N14 billion,” the Scorecard Report Committee said.

“At the heart of this financial renaissance lies Governor Radda’s visionary “Building Your Future” policy document, a blueprint that has paved the way for groundbreaking initiatives such as the State Treasury Single Account and the recently implemented E-tax billing system.

“These reforms have not only streamlined tax and revenue collections but have also fostered an inclusive environment, ensuring that no stone is left unturned in the quest for economic growth.”

Mohammed further stated  that:  “One of the key catalysts for this extraordinary success has been the administration’s unwavering commitment to plugging leakages in the state’s financial system. By identifying and addressing these vulnerabilities, Governor Radda’s team has effectively stemmed the tide of revenue loss, paving the way for an unprecedented influx of resources.”

Governor Radda’s overarching objective is to empower Katsina State to achieve a level of fiscal self-sufficiency that will enable it to offset its monthly and annual wage bills solely through internally generated revenue by the year 2027. However, at the current pace of progress, this ambitious goal may be realized even sooner than anticipated.

Governor Radda’s administration has set an example for others to follow, proving that with undeterred commitment and innovative solutions, even the most daunting obstacles can be overcome.

 

 

