President Tinubu approves new leadership for National Council on Climate Change

President Tinubu approves new leadership for National Council on Climate Change

Sunday, June 9, 2024 8:14 pm


Dr. Nkiruka Maduekwe , left; Ibrahim Abdullahi Shelleng, Olamide Fagbuji


Dr. Nkiruka Maduekwe , left; Ibrahim Abdullahi Shelleng, Olamide Fagbuji

In accordance with his commitment to actualize Nigeria’s green industrial vision, boost investor confidence, and unlock sustainable economic value through various climate finance instruments, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr. Nkiruka Maduekwe as the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) in interim capacity, pending the confirmation of her appointment by the NCCC Supervisory Council.

The President has also approved that Dr. Maduekwe, 39, who holds a Bachelor of Law degree; a Master’s degree in Environmental Law and Policy from the University of Dundee (UK), and a Doctorate degree in Law from the University of Hull (UK), is to serve as the Co-Chairperson of the Intergovernmental Committee on National Carbon Market Activation Plan (NCMAP).

Dr. Maduekwe has over 15 years of national and international experience in climate policy development and project implementation. She previously served as Nigeria National Coordinator, Climate Parliament. Climate Parliament is an international, multi-partisan network of legislators working worldwide to help solve the climate crisis and accelerate the transition to renewable energy.

Dr. Maduekwe was also the legal adviser to the NCCC Director-General.

Furthermore, the President has approved the appointment of Mr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Shelleng, 40, as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Climate Finance & Stakeholder Engagement, Office of the President. He is seconded to the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) Secretariat, where he will handle all matters related to Climate Finance & Stakeholder/Donor Relations.

The President has also approved that Mr. Shelleng is to assume the position of Secretary of the Intergovernmental Committee on National Carbon Market Activation Plan (NCMAP) and serve as a member of the Presidential Committee on Climate Action and Green Economic Solutions, as well as the Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen.

Mr. Shelleng, who holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, has served in leading roles across multiple financial institutions, and was Head of Business Development for the Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company PLC (NMRC) before his appointment as Senior Special Assistant to the President.

The President has also approved the appointment of Mr. Olamide Fagbuji, 44, as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Climate Technology and Operations, Office of the President. He is seconded to the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) Secretariat, where he will oversee the digitalization of a new open procurement process and cross-departmental procedural optimization initiative.

Mr. Fagbuji served as Special Assistant to the President on Economic Matters under the previous administration, and was most recently the Technical Adviser to the Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) on Policy Research and Strategy. He is a policy analyst and computer scientist.

By the directive of the President, the aforementioned appointments take immediate effect.

The President expects the new appointees to bring their expertise and discipline to bear in these very important assignments in pursuance of the nation’s aspiration on green industrial development and climate action for sustainable growth and national prosperity.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    The governor commended OSSAP-SDGs, noting that the centre would provide an environment where children could receive holistic care tailored to their needs, from medical treatment to psychological support. “We believe that this will ensure that every child that has an opportunity to come to this facility will come out healthier, better, and be able to fulfill their life,” he added. 9 hours ago

    Infant Mortality: OSSAP-SDGs Inaugurates Sickle Cell Care Centre in LASUTH
    Governor Godwin Obaseki 11 hours ago

    Obaseki overrules Benin palace, insists ban on Okaigheles stands
    Hannatu Musa Musawa 11 hours ago

    Hannatu Musa-Musawa: How we are driving President Tinubu’s vision for art, culture, and creative economy
    L – R: Stanley Amuchie, Executive Director, Chief Operations & Information Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc; Oladele Sotubo, MD/CEO Stanbic Capital; Dr Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, MD/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc; Mustafa Chike-Obi Chairman, Fidelity Bank Plc; Ezinwa Unuigboje, Company Secretary, Fidelity Bank Plc; and Jubril Enakele, Chief Executive, Iron Global Markets Limited at the signing ceremony of the Fidelity Bank Public Offer and Rights Issue at the Bank’s head office in Lagos recently. 13 hours ago

    Fidelity Bank undertakes ₦29.6 billion rights issue, ₦97.5 billion public offer
    Governor Kabir Yusuf 14 hours ago

    Governor Yusuf employs 10, 000 teachers, builds 300 labs to revamp education in Kano
    From right, Governor Oyebanji, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele and Dr Dele Alake 17 hours ago

    Oyebanji has forged a convergence of interests for Ekiti progress- Dele Alake , Senator Bamidele
    Festus Adedayo 19 hours ago

    El-Rufai, June 12 and Abacha woken from the dead
    VP Shettima, right and Governor Oyebanji 21 hours ago

    VP Shettima with his team storms Ekiti, lauds Oyebanji’s leadership style, hails State First Lady’s Empowerment Initiatives