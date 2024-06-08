Ajadi Calls Out FG; Julius Berger Over Prolonged Traffic Jams on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

By Ibrahim Kegbegbe

The Southwest Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has urged the Federal Government to take immediate action against construction company Julius Berger for their roadblocks on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Ajadi emphasized that the prolonged gridlock, especially on the long bridge section, is causing significant distress and dehumanization for Nigerians who regularly use the route.

Ajadi, a long-time good governance advocate, shared his frustrations after he and his convoy were ensnared in hours of traffic caused by the construction-related roadblocks. “Julius Berger’s actions have led to an unacceptable gridlock, forcing citizens to burn excessive amounts of fuel unexpectedly,” Ajadi said. “This is particularly burdensome given the current high fuel prices, which are already straining the finances of car owners.”

The timing of the roadblocks is especially problematic, according to Ajadi, as it comes just eight days before the Eid El-Kabir festival. “Nigerian Muslims are beginning their preparations and travel for Eid El-Kabir. The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is a critical artery that connects the Southwest to other regions in Nigeria. Blocking this road now is unreasonable and shows a lack of consideration for the citizens,” he added.

Ajadi also raised concerns about the potential impact on emergency services. “The Federal Government and Julius Berger must consider scenarios where a pregnant woman or someone in critical need of medical attention requires urgent transport to the hospital. How would an ambulance navigate these long hold-ups caused by the roadblocks?” he questioned.

He warned of dire consequences if the situation is not addressed. “If any casualty occurs on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, particularly on the long bridge, the Federal Government will be held responsible,” Ajadi stated emphatically.

The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is one of Nigeria’s most important highways, facilitating movement between Lagos, the nation’s commercial hub, and other key regions. It is a vital route for millions of commuters and goods transporters. The ongoing construction by Julius Berger, while aimed at improving the road infrastructure, has been a source of frustration due to the traffic congestion it creates.

Ajadi’s call for government intervention highlights the need for a balanced approach to infrastructure development—one that considers both the necessity of upgrades and the immediate impact on citizens’ daily lives.

His remarks underscore the broader debate about how best to manage road construction projects in heavily trafficked areas without causing undue hardship to the public.