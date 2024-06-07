Rally support for Badagry – Sokoto Superhighway, TDF tells Northern, South-West Leaders

The construction of the 1,000 kilometres Badagry – Sokoto Superhighway, a major catalyst for economic development between the southern and northern parts of Nigeria, should excite all, The Democratic Front (TDF), has observed.

TDF said in a joint statement on Friday in Abuja signed by its Chairman Danjuma Muhammadu and Secretary Wale Adedayo that it was a way of showing that President Bola Tinubue understood what Nigerians were going through since the removal of fuel subsidy.

The plan to construct the Superhighway which was recently approved was meant to promote trade and commerce as well as accessibility of goods and services, among other numerous benefits between the South West, the North West and by extension the larger northern region.

The approval of the road for construction should excite those interested in the socio-economic development of Nigeria. This is more so for those from the North West, North Central, and the South-Western part of the country.

TDF insists that the construction of a road of this magnitude should be a major source of excitement and attraction because of its potential to promote trade, commerce, employment, social interrelationships, and linkages to connect markets with production centres.

The group proposes that a careful evaluation of the inherent advantages and benefits of the Badagry – Sokoto Superhighway should normally compel well-meaning leaders and stakeholders in these regions to recognise this proposed earth-shaking infrastructural outlay and applaud the proposal.

“We, therefore, wish to draw the attention of well-meaning leaders and stakeholders to the prospect of the Badagry – Sokoto Superhighway Project, recently approved for construction by His President Bola Tinubu.

The proposed Superhighway would link five northern states directly to the coast of the Atlantic Ocean in Badagry.

In addition to boosting the Northern region’s capacity to export its agricultural produce and rich solid mineral resources to the outside world, the Superhighway will provide immediate opportunities for unemployed Nigerians and entrepreneurs living within the axis of the project.

The proximity of the proposed Superhighway to the border will facilitate regional economic and security cooperation between Nigeria and her neighbouring countries.

We commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for initiating a Superhighway that will open the North to landmark economic developments.

We believe that the1000-kilometres road project, when completed, will be the largest singular road transportation infrastructure that directly connects the Sahel in the North with the Atlantic Coast in Badagry. This is a dream nursed many years ago by Nigeria’s founding fathers.

The socio-economic benefits and values of the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway to Nigerians living in the northern parts of the country are innumerable and inestimable.

We therefore urge all northern political leaders and stakeholders to close ranks by supporting laudable projects and support the administration of President Tinubu to ensure the realization of the gigantic road infrastructure.

It is for this particular reason that we gladly welcome the visit of members of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) to the President on 31st May 2024.

The comments made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the meeting with the ACF leave no one in doubt of his sincere commitment to comprehensively address the issue of poor infrastructure, and appalling poverty that have bedevilled our country in past decades.

The onus, therefore, is on the ACF and all other stakeholders to support the president by creating a conducive political atmosphere for the president to complete the good work he has started for the region.

We call on President Bola Tinubu to use his ingenuity and wisdom to find an effective financing plan for the project, the same way it was done for the ongoing Lagos – Calabar Coastal Superhighway Project in the South-South geopolitical zone of Nigeria.

“It is also our expectation that the Governors of the 19 Northern states, particularly those of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Niger and Kwara states, would rise above petty political differences and support the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the construction of the Badagry – Sokoto Superhighway.

The Governors of Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos states should also step up to encourage and support the President on the Superhighway project, which is set to ensure an economic boom for their Nigerians.