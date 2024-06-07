APC NWC extends tenure of Pro-Wike Rivers State Caretaker Committee Exco by Six months 

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

There has been excitement in the political camp of the Nyesom Wike, Minister for Federal Capital Territory, as the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended the tenure of the Party’s Rivers State Caretaker Committee, Chaired by Tony Okocha, for another six months.

Our Correspondent reports that Tony Okocha,the current Rivers State representative in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was nominated for the position by Nyesom Wike and was also instrumental to his appointment as the Rivers State representative there.

According to a press statement signed by Felix Morka, APC National Publicity Secretary, the decision was reached at its 151st meeting held on Wednesday, 5th of June, 2024 at the National Secretariat in Abuja.

The membership of the Caretaker Committee remains as originally constituted:

Chief Tony C. Okocha – Chairman Chief Eric Nwibani – Secretary Hon. Chibuike Ikenga Prince Stephen Abolo Hon. Silvester Vidin Senibo Karibi Dan-Jumbo Miss Darling Amadi.

It would be recalled that amidst controversies in November,23, 2023,the APC National Working Committee dissolved the Rivers State Executives of the party at all levels.

Others are; Chibuike Ikenga, Stephen Abolo, Silvester Vidin, Karibi Dan-Jumbo, and Darling Amadi. Mr Morka, who read out the party’s decision signed by the National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje; and Deputy National Secretary, Festus Fuanter, disclosed that the Caretaker Committee is mandated to conduct a comprehensive and fresh electronic party registration of all members in the state. He said the Caretaker Committee was subsequently inaugurated on Friday, November 24, at the Party’s National Secretariat, Abuja.