Bridge House College provides link to best universities worldwide – Mrs Abdul-Razaq

Wednesday, June 5, 2024 3:37 pm


Bolaji Ogunlende Commissioner for Youths Lagos State; Mrs Amira Abdul Razaq; Mr Mohammed Usman Abdul Razaq, Senior Vice President Africa Finance Corporation (AFC); and Dr Mrs Foluke Abdul Razaq, Executive Director , Bridge House College Ikoyi Lagos

As Bridge House College (BHC) celebrates its 20th anniversary, Executive Director Dr. (Mrs.) Foluke AbdulRazaq emphasized that the college was established to provide the best platform for students to access the very best institutions globally and in Nigeria.

Indeed the result of our 20 years of endeavor is that our students have consistently excelled in these renowned citadels of knowledge and are now highly successful professionals and entrepreneurs in Nigeria and abroad.

Dr. Mrs. AbdulRazaq made this statement on Tuesday during a press conference marking the beginning of the college’s 20th anniversary celebrations.

The Executive Director highlighted that BHC aims to provide quality education as a private international college thus complementing considerable Government investment in public educational institutions. She emphasized the college’s commitment to producing graduates who are dedicated professionals, entrepreneurs and employers of labour who are capable of addressing the country’s challenges and finding solutions to global issues.

