Tributes for CEO of Dabota Comestics, Dabota Lawson on her birthday

Sunday, June 2, 2024 12:03 am


CEO of Dabota Comestics, Dabota Lawson

Encomiums have continued to pour as beauty queen and CEO of Dabota Comestics, Dabota Lawson, clocks a new age today.

The associates; relatives and friends of the beauty queen took to social media on Sunday, June 2, 2024 to celebrate the beautiful entrepreneur.

Many of the comments from well wishers hailed Dabota as a symbol of beauty and brain.

One of the well wishers, Lilian Dinma showered prayers on Dabota and wished her more successes.

“Happy Birthday Queen Dabota Lawson! may this new age add more blessings and supernatural good health and strength. You will continue to grow with God’s wisdom and favors. I wish you all the best in life. Enjoy your day, gorgeous queen,” Linda noted.

Another lover of Dabota said: “You are an inspiration to all women all over the world. You are a symbol of beauty and brain. May you never go down. Enjoy your day Queen Dabota.”

“Happy birthday many more beautiful years ahead,” another well-wisher, Monica Uche noted on Facebook.

About Dabota Lawson

Dabota Lawson is the Chief Executive Officer of Dabota Cosmetics, a cosmetic line that offers young women a variety of products.

She spent her teenage years in Nigeria before leaving the country at the age of 16 to the United Kingdom to pursue a college education and then university degree in Financial Economics at the University of Leicester.

Dabota also attended the London School of Business and Finance, where she studied Accounting and Business.

Whilst studying in the UK, she competed and won the Miss Nigeria beauty UK pageant in 2010. After her victory, she did a lot of modeling on runway shows, high fashion events, and various modeling competitions. She also appeared on the covers of some well-known magazines.

