Wole Soyinka Reacts to New York City Jury’s Verdict on Trump

Professor Wole Soyinka, the Nobel Laureate, has reacted to how the former United States President Donald Trump was found guilty in what Al Jazeera called “a historic criminal hush-money trial, in a decision that could shake up the 2024 election campaign.”
He has become the first US president, past or present, to be charged and convicted of a crime. A New York City jury delivered the verdict on Thursday afternoon after a seven-week-long trial – and it found Trump guilty on all 34 counts he faced.
According to Soyinka, “It is ‘not yet Uhuru,’ not anywhere close for humanity in our global village. Nonetheless, a celebration, albeit in a minor key, is justified.”
Below is Soyinka’s statement:
The Trump Verdict
Wole Soyinka
For millions in anguished parts of the world, certainly for us in vast swathes of the African continent, this is daybreak on a new democratic promise. The warning is clear. Sooner or later, the clamour of equity breaks down the stoutest gates on guard across the citadel of impunity.
The Trump debacle is a challenge also, a call to preparedness and steadfastness. Installed and putative fascisms – secular, military or theocratic – will extract from this only the wrong lessons, batten down and ‘crack down’ in self-protection.
p.s. Seeing that this trite, personal gesture attracted such inordinate attention at the time, let me answer the question before it is asked: Yes, I may choose to apply for restoration of my card of Permanent Residence, known as the Green Card. Possibly.
Wole SOYINKA
A.R.I. (Permanent Resident)
Ogun State, Nigeria
May 30, 2024
