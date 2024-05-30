NBBOFC grants promotional license to Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited

By Ibrahim Kegbegbe

The Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBBOFC) has awarded a promotional license to Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited, authorizing the company to organize professional boxing tournaments throughout Nigeria for the year 2024.

The official certificate presentation occurred at the Brai Ayonote Gymnasium Complex, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The NBBOFC, established in 1949 after two years of oversight by experts Nnamdi Azikiwe and Billy Moore, is responsible for regulating and managing professional boxing activities in Nigeria.

The board has played a pivotal role in the development of boxing in the country since professional activities began in 1947.

The newly granted license, numbered NBBOFC/24/006, allows Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited to host boxing events with approval from the NBBOFC or the relevant State Council.

The license, endorsed by the Grand Patron, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is valid until December 31, 2024.

Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited, a diversified company active in manufacturing, sports, real estate, and hotel management, also operates subsidiaries such as Bullion Boxing Promotional Limited and Bullion Records, specializing in artist management and promotion.

The company also functions as a brand communication and marketing agency, offering strategic and creative services to enhance brand image and market share for businesses.

In an interview, Coach Michael Jumbo of Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited handed the license to the company’s CEO, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo.

Ambassador Ajadi expressed gratitude to Dr. Rafiu Oladipo, President of the NBBOFC, and Remi Aboderin, Secretary-General of the NBBOFC, for their roles in facilitating the licensing process.

“I commend the dedication of Dr. Rafiu Oladipo and Remi Aboderin in issuing this promotional license to our company. Their passion for nurturing young Nigerian boxers is evident,” stated Ambassador Ajadi.

He highlighted the significance of this development for aspiring boxers in Nigeria.

“The issuance of this license to Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited signifies hope for young Nigerians who lack sponsors to showcase their talents to the world. I believe this will help them realize their dreams,” he added.

Ambassador Ajadi also shared his broader vision for sports and entertainment in Nigeria. “I am a lover of all kinds of sports and entertainment, be it football, boxing, musical talents, or other genres.

My goal is to discover and nurture talented young Nigerians, providing them a platform to shine globally,” he affirmed.

With this new license, Ambassador Ajadi’s commitment to fostering talent and promoting sports in Nigeria is set to open doors for many young athletes, offering them opportunities to excel and gain international recognition.