Governor  Radda flags off construction of a 129.5km road, 201 linear meter drainage

Thursday, May 30, 2024 12:27 pm


Governor Radda flagging off the road project

*Spends time with patients in hospital

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Katsina

As part of activities marking his one year in office, Katsina state Governor,  Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has flagged off the construction of 129.5km of spot improvement and 201 linear meter cross drainage structures in Ajiwa.

He also spent quality time with patients in the hospital, shortly after flagging off the road project.

The project is facilitated by the Katsina State Ministry of Environment under its Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAMP).

The  Commissioner of Environment, Hon Musa Adamu Funtua was the chief host.

In attendance were the Deputy Governor Hon Farouk Jobe, Chief of Staff Hon Jabiru Tsauri, and members of the state executive council.

However, in a touching display of compassion and solidarity, Governor  Radda made a heartwarming visit to General Hospital Katsina, where he spent time with patients, offering words of encouragement and empathy.

The visitation was in line with the itineraries to commemorate his one year in office.

This gesture by Governor Radda is a pointer to his deep commitment to the well-being of the people he serves.

The people’s Governor, as he addressed the Katsina masses,  provided the much-needed human connection and reassured those battling illnesses that they were not alone in their fight.

Governor Radda’s hospital visit not only demonstrated his genuine concern for the health and welfare of Katsina residents but also exemplified the true essence of leadership – one that prioritizes the needs of the most vulnerable and ensures that no one is left behind.

 

 

