Governor Fubara assigns portfolios to Eight newly sworn-in Commissioners 

Thursday, May 30, 2024 4:24 pm


 The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt 

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has assigned portfolios to the Eight newly sworn-in Commissioners and approved posting to their respective Ministries.

The approval and postings were contained in a Government announcement signed by Dr. Tammy Danagogo, the Secretary to the State Government, SSG.

They are as follows:

(1) Prince Charles E. O. Beke – Ministry of Local Government Affairs

 

(2) Collins N. Onunwo – Ministry of Transport

 

(3) Solomon Abel Eke – Ministry of Power

 

(4) Dr. Peter N. Medee – Ministry of Budget & Economic

Planning

 

(5) Olisaelloka Tasie-Amadi – Ministry of Works

 

(6) Engr. Basoene Joshua Benibo – Ministry of Housing

 

(7) Tambari Sydney Gbara – Ministry of Environment

 

(8) Dr. Ovy Chinedum Chukwuma – Ministry of Education.

 

This posting takes immediate effect.

 

