Governor Fubara assigns portfolios to Eight newly sworn-in Commissioners 

Thursday, May 30, 2024 4:24 pm
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has assigned portfolios to the Eight newly sworn-in Commissioners and approved posting to their respective Ministries.
The approval and postings were contained in a Government announcement signed by Dr. Tammy Danagogo, the Secretary to the State Government, SSG.
They are as follows:
(1) Prince Charles E. O. Beke – Ministry of Local Government Affairs
(2) Collins N. Onunwo – Ministry of Transport
(3) Solomon Abel Eke – Ministry of Power
(4) Dr. Peter N. Medee – Ministry of Budget & Economic
Planning
(5) Olisaelloka Tasie-Amadi – Ministry of Works
(6) Engr. Basoene Joshua Benibo – Ministry of Housing
(7) Tambari Sydney Gbara – Ministry of Environment
(8) Dr. Ovy Chinedum Chukwuma – Ministry of Education.
This posting takes immediate effect.
What do you think?