Governor Fubara assigns portfolios to Eight newly sworn-in Commissioners 

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has assigned portfolios to the Eight newly sworn-in Commissioners and approved posting to their respective Ministries.

The approval and postings were contained in a Government announcement signed by Dr. Tammy Danagogo, the Secretary to the State Government, SSG.

They are as follows:

(1) Prince Charles E. O. Beke – Ministry of Local Government Affairs

(2) Collins N. Onunwo – Ministry of Transport

(3) Solomon Abel Eke – Ministry of Power

(4) Dr. Peter N. Medee – Ministry of Budget & Economic

Planning

(5) Olisaelloka Tasie-Amadi – Ministry of Works

(6) Engr. Basoene Joshua Benibo – Ministry of Housing

(7) Tambari Sydney Gbara – Ministry of Environment

(8) Dr. Ovy Chinedum Chukwuma – Ministry of Education.

This posting takes immediate effect.