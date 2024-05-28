President Tinubu to address Joint Session of National Assembly

President Tinubu to address Joint Session of National Assembly

Tuesday, May 28, 2024 5:49 pm


President Bola Tinubu at National Assembly

File: President Bola Tinubu at National Assembly

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not give a  broadcast to the nation on Wednesday to celebrate his first anniversary as the leader of Nigeria.

Instead, the President will address a joint session of the National Assembly, which has lined up a programme to commemorate 25 years of the nation’s democratic journey at both the executive and legislative levels.

President Tinubu’s speech  will dwell on the achievements of his administration and Nigeria’s democracy since the military ceded power in 1999.

Former Senate President, Senator David Mark, former speaker of the House of Representatives and now President Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila are all lined up to address the parliament.

Also lined up to speak is the former military ruler, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who handed over power to civilian administration in 1999.

At the end of the speeches,  President Tinubu will commission the National Assembly Library and  Resource Center, now to be known as Bola Ahmed Tinubu Building.

 

 

