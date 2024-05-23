Sanusi re-appointed the new Emir of Kano as Governor Yusuf signs bill into law

*Gov. Fubara congratulates Muhammad Sanusi II on reinstatement as 14th Emir of Kano

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Muhammad Sanusi 11 have been reappointed as the new Emir of Kano as Governor’ Abba Kabir Yusuf on Thursday signed the new Kano Emirate bill (2024) into law.

Governor Yusuf officially announced the re-appointment of Emir Sanusi shortly after signing the bill into law.

He performed the signing at Ante-chamber, Government House before the Speaker of Kano state House of Assembly, Hon. Ismaila Falgore and other Principal Officers of the House.

Speaking shortly after signing the law, Governor Yusuf described the event as historic, and thanked the state of Assembly for performing their constitutional duties.

He said the Kano state Emirate law 2019 that divided the over 1000 years Kano Emirate into five has been repealed.

Governor Yusuf announced the reappointment of Muhammad Sanusi 11 as the Emir of Kano and gave the five Emirs appointed by former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to vacate their official residence and ove their instruments of power r to the Commissioner of Local Government Affairs, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo who doubles as the state Deputy Governor.

Our Correspondent reports that earlier on Thursday, Kano State House of Assembly passed the Kano Emirates Council bill 2024, abolishing the five Emirates crested by Ganduje.

Ganduje had carved out Bichi Gaya, Karaye, Rano and Kano Emirates , before dethroning the former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi 11

With the passage of the bill into law, the five Emirs in Kano have been dethroned.

However, all offices created under the repealed law have been dissolved, and district heads appointed or elevated under the previous legislation are to revert to their former positions.

The bill, titled the Kano State Emirates Council (Amendment No. 2) Law, 2024, was sponsored by Lawan Hussaini Chediyar Yan Gurasa, the Majority Leader and representative of the Dala Constituency.

The original law, enacted under former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on December 5, 2019, was amended twice: first on October 14, 2020, and again on April 11, 2023. Section 3(1) of the law had established the five distinct emirates, distributing jurisdiction over the 44 local government areas in the state.

Following the deposition of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi on March 9, 2020, the law was amended to designate the Emir of Kano as the chairman of the council.

Section 12 of the law allowed the Governor to grade emir offices as first, second, or third class with the Assembly’s approval.

Tension rises in the ancient commercial city of Kano over the development.

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has congratulated His Royal Highness, Muhammad Sanusi II on his reinstatement as the 14th Emir of Kano.

In a press statement issued by Nelson Chukwudi,the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Fubara quotes the Governor as saying that “I received the news of the reinstatement of the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), with great excitement, particularly coming at a time Khalifa Sanusi II was in the State to add impetus to his administration’s initiative to reshape the economic trajectory of the State.

“He noted that his reinstatement by the Kano State Government at this time shows that Muhammad Sanusi II’s dethronement on March 9, 2020, was against the wishes and aspirations of the great people of Kano State, and therefore, an unjust act to the millions of people who believed in his reign while on the revered throne.

CPS said “He commended the Kano State Government for listening to the yearnings of the people, and acting to correct the wrongs of the past, and urged the people to give the Sarki of the ancient city of Kano the maximum support to succeed.

“He also urged the spiritual leader of the Tijanniyah Sufi order of Nigeria, Emir Muhammad Sanusi II, to lead the over 50 million adherents of the Sufi order in Nigeria with love, wisdom and courage while bringing lasting peace, justice, equity and fairness to all in the city of Kano.