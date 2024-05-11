You are not the authentic ones, Court tells Pro-Wike lawmakers

* Pro-Fubara lawmakers to resume sitting in Govt. House Auditorium.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, on Friday, and presided over by Justice Charles N. Wali, has issued an Order of interim injunction restraining Martin Amaewhule and 24 lawmakers and his co-travellers from parading themselves as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The presiding Judge,Justice C. N Wali, gave the order following an exparte motion brought before him by the Speaker, Rt. Hon Victor Oko Jumbo,Hon Sokari Goodboy Sokari and Hon Orubienimigha Adolphus Timothy.

The court also restrained the Governor of Rivers State, Siminilayi Fubara, the Attorney General of the state and the Chief Judge of the state from” interfacing, accepting any resolutions,bills,and/ or howsoever interacting with the 1st- 25th Defendants in their purported capacities as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, their legislative seats having been declared vacant with effect from 13th December,2023 pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice”

” It is further Ordered that this Order, the Motion on Notice and the writ and other processes in this case be served on the 1st- 25th Defendants / Respondents within seven (7) days from date by substituted means to wit:by pasting at the entrance gate of the Rivers State House of Assembly Legislative Quarters ,Off Aba Road,Port Harcourt and for such service to be deemed good and proper.

That the case is adjourned to the 29th May,2024 for Motion on Notice ” Justice Wali said.

The Court also bars them from meeting/sitting at the Auditorium of the House of Assembly Quarters located off Aba Road, Port Harcourt, or any other place whatsoever to carry out or purport to carry out the legislative business of the Rivers State House of Assembly, as their legislative seats have been declared vacant pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

In a related development, an executive order issued by Governor Siminalayi Fubara on December 14, 2023, to temporarily relocate the sitting of the State House of Assembly to the Auditorium of the Administrative section of Government House, Port Harcourt, has surfaced online.

The order now directs the factional Speaker, Hon Victor Oko Jumbo loyal to Governor Fubara will now be sitting temporarily inside the Auditorium of the Administrative section of Rivers State Government House,Port Harcourt.

This is in pursuant of Rivers State Government Gazette Order 01 of 2023, signed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara sequel to the of the burning of the hallowed chambers of the State Assembly in October 2023 by hoodlums.

Unconfirmed reports has it that Police have been deployed to the assembly quarters off Port Harcourt-Aba expressway. It was not clear at time of filing this report whether deployment of the Police was at instance of alarm raised in a petition by Martin Amaewhule-led group or they are effecting the Court restraining order for them from parading as lawmakers.

