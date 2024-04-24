Insecurity: Governor  Yusuf, northern colleagues brainstorm in USA

Insecurity: Governor  Yusuf, northern colleagues brainstorm in USA

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 8:28 pm


Governor Kabir Yusuf

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Engr.  Abba Kabir Yusuf has arrived United States of America (USA) for a high-powered symposium organized by the US Institute of Peace.

The three-day conference being attended by Governors of Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger, Sokoto, Kebbi, Jigawa, and Plateau states, was designed to address insecurity in Northern Nigeria and better option to mitigate the challenge.

This was contained in a Statement by Governor Yusuf’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

According to the Statement, the intensive executive engagement will enable the Governors of some of the troubled states to have a deep understanding of the dynamics of security threats, their socioeconomic dimensions, and near-term opportunities to drive stability in Northern Nigeria.

“The US Institute of Peace would also broaden knowledge on strengthening conflict prevention in the region, through non-violent strategies for engaging the armed groups as an alternative for conflict resolution.

” The strategic engagement being anchored under the tutelage of Dr. Joseph Sany, Vice President, Africa Center for US Institute of Peace, will also focus on policy coordination and management of peace and stability in Nigeria.

“The symposium which ends 25th April 2024 is part of the ongoing efforts of the northern Governors especially those from northwest to set a regional development agenda,” the statement added.

 

