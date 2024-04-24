Gov Oyebanji Visits Gen Olonisakin and Says “We’ll Not Relent in Securing Ekiti”

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has said his government would continue to make strategic moves in ensuring adequate security of lives and property in the State.

The Governor gave the assurance during a visit to the residence of former Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin (rtd) in Abuja on Wednesday.

Governor Oyebanji who noted that development thrives in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility, said his private visit to the former CDS was not unconnected with efforts to further secure Ekiti state.

He described the retired military general as a proud citizen of the State who has been involved in Ekiti development agenda even while in office as Chief of Defence Staff.

“The General is one of our distinguished citizens in Ekiti State and someone that has been concerned and involved in the development of the state even when he was in office. He really assisted Ekiti State and we have been collaborating since then.

Oyebanji stated further, “I came today to further discuss Ekiti with him and like he mentioned, his expertise is in Security and his concern is on how our dear state will be secured. This speaks to his commitment to peace in Ekiti State. He shared his perspectives with me.

“What I have come to discuss with him today is how to secure Ekiti better. The details will unfold with time”, he added.

He noted that the visit was mainly to ruminate with the Security expertise on how to further sustain the existing peace and as well fortify the various communities of the state against marauders.

Commenting, The Ekiti born former Chief Of Defence Staff, General Olonisakin said he would continue to use his military influence to strengthen the security architecture of Ekiti state.

General Olonisakin commended Governor Oyebanji for evolving all necessary measures at securing the state, promising to support the moves at all times.

The retired General and former Ambassador to Cameroon who spoke on various policies and programmes of the Governor, said Ekiti people need to appreciate the lofty ideas of the Oyebanji administration.

“If you look at my background, it is more of security, and I believe that it is when you have a secured environment that gives room for great development. So, that is where I’m really looking at and see how we can make our contributions to ensure Ekiti is well secured so that the Governor can continue with his development work in the State.”

“I want to use this medium to appreciate Governor Oyebanji for his efforts and all he’s doing for our state and people need to appreciate and commend him too for all he is doing. I wish him well in the governance and development of the state as a whole.” Gen Olonisakin said.