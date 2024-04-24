Gov Oyebanji Visits Gen Olonisakin and Says “We’ll Not Relent in Securing Ekiti”

Gov Oyebanji Visits Gen Olonisakin and Says “We’ll Not Relent in Securing Ekiti”

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 5:42 pm


Governor Oyebanji, left, amd General Olonisakin

Governor Oyebanji, left, amd General Olonisakin

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has said his government would continue to make strategic moves in ensuring adequate security of lives and property in the State.

The Governor gave the assurance during a visit to the residence of former Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin (rtd) in Abuja on Wednesday.

Governor Oyebanji who noted that development thrives in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility, said his private visit  to the former CDS was not unconnected with efforts to further secure Ekiti state.

He described the retired military general as a proud citizen of the State who has been involved in Ekiti development agenda even while in office as Chief of Defence Staff.

“The General is one of our distinguished citizens in Ekiti State and someone that has been concerned and involved in the development of the state even when he was in office. He really assisted Ekiti State and we have been collaborating since then.

Oyebanji stated further, “I came today to  further discuss Ekiti with him and like he mentioned, his expertise is in Security and his concern is on how our dear state will be secured. This speaks to his commitment to peace in Ekiti State. He shared his perspectives with me.

“What  I have come to discuss with him today is how to secure Ekiti better. The details will unfold with time”, he added.

He noted that the visit was mainly to ruminate with the Security expertise on how to further sustain the existing peace and as well fortify the various communities of the state against marauders.

Commenting, The Ekiti born former Chief Of Defence Staff, General Olonisakin said he would continue to use his military influence to strengthen the security architecture of Ekiti state.

General Olonisakin commended Governor Oyebanji for evolving all necessary measures at securing the state, promising to support the moves at all times.

The retired General and former Ambassador to Cameroon who spoke on various policies and programmes of the Governor,  said Ekiti people need to appreciate the lofty ideas of the  Oyebanji administration.

“If you look at my background, it is more of security, and I believe that it is when you have a secured environment that gives room for great development. So, that is where I’m really looking at and see how we can make our contributions to ensure Ekiti is well secured so that the Governor can continue with his development work in the State.”

“I want to use this medium to appreciate Governor Oyebanji for his efforts and all he’s doing for our state and people need to appreciate and commend him too for all he is doing. I wish him well in the governance and development of the state as a whole.” Gen Olonisakin said.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Kabir Yusuf 1 hour ago

    Insecurity: Governor  Yusuf, northern colleagues brainstorm in USA
    Femi Falana 3 hours ago

    Falana writes AGF: End violations of human rights of innocent Okuama Community members 
    Governor Oyebanji and the Agro Marshals 4 hours ago

    Oyebanji inaugurates Ekiti Agro Marshals to protect farmlands, schools, palaces
    Sports 5 hours ago

    Empowering Communities Through Sports: A New Era for Corporate Engagement
    PEN America Literary Award 5 hours ago

    PEN America cancels 2024 awards as writers protest
    President Bola Tinubu 7 hours ago

    Open Letter to Tinubu: “NNPP’s machinations beyond local skirmishes but strategic moves to dismantle APC”
    Ex-Governor Yahaya Bello 9 hours ago

    Protesters block highway over plots to arrest ex-Gov. Bello
    Some of the suspects and axhibits recovered from them 10 hours ago

    ‘Season of harvest of criminals’, as Police parade 21 Suspects in Edo 