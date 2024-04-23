Police Nab Three Suspected Kidnappers in Nasarawa

NKRUMAH BANKONG-OBI/Lafia

Police operatives in Karu Local Government of Nasarawa State have apprehended three individuals for involvement in kidnapping. The suspects; Babangida Abdullahi, Mohammed Abubakar and Yakubu Sani were caught by officers attached to the Mararaba A Division of the Nigeria Police in Karu LGA. They reside in the Aso B area of Mararaba.

A release by Ranham Nansel, a Deputy Superintendent of Police and public relations officer, PPRO of the Nasarawa State Police Command said the trio “Allegedly conspired among themselves and placed a call across to one Ibrahim Idris of the same address, an uncle to one of the suspects. They threatened to kidnap him if he didn’t pay a ransom of two million naira.”

The Police spokesman added that Ibrahim Idris, afraid that he might be snatched, dropped the total sum requested by the accused at a location they chose. The Police say the money was picked and shared by the gang members.

The release said the suspects have all confessed to committing the crime. Efforts in top gear to catch one of the accused who narrowly escaped being arrested.

Pix: The suspects