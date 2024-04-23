Ndifreke Ukpong Releases Free Books: “Every Woman in This Village is a Liar” and “No Limitation To Success”

In a significant move within the literary community, Nigerian author Ndifreke Ukpong has announced that his books, “Every Woman in This Village is a Liar” and “No Limitation To Success,” will now be available to the public free of charge. This decision comes at a time when the cost of reading materials has become a subject of concern among readers globally, particularly within the self-help genre.

Ukpong’s first novel, “Every Woman in This Village is a Liar,” offers a narrative that challenges societal perceptions of women. Despite being published in 2009, the author has chosen to make it freely accessible, emphasizing the importance of its content over financial gain. The novel presents a story that goes beyond its title, addressing the complex issues of mistreatment and wrongful accusations against women.

“No Limitation To Success” is a self-help and educational book that encourages readers to pursue their aspirations despite life’s challenges. It draws inspiration from biblical figures and successful individuals who have faced and overcome significant obstacles. The book is aimed at a broad audience, from teenagers to adults, and underscores the message that personal growth and success are achievable for everyone.

Reflecting on his decision, Ukpong shared, “The best contribution I can make is to offer these books for free. While my voice may not reach everyone, these books can, helping people everywhere understand the essence of life.”

The release of these books at no cost is a response to the economic difficulties faced by many, and it highlights the role of authors in contributing to society. Ukpong’s initiative is a reminder of the power of literature to inspire and educate, regardless of one’s financial situation.

Ndifreke Ukpong’s gesture of making his works freely available is a notable example of how the literary world can adapt to the changing economic landscape. His books, rich in themes of resilience and empowerment, are now more accessible than ever, offering hope and guidance to readers around the world.

The books “Every Woman in This Village is a Liar” and “No Limitation To Success” are copyrighted by Ndifreke Ukpong. While they are available for free, any reproduction, distribution, or use for commercial purposes without the author’s explicit permission is prohibited. Please respect the author’s rights and only use these works for personal, non-commercial purposes