Crack in Edo LP, as youth group knocks chairman, Ogbaloi over rejection of INEC’s list

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 12:24 pm


By Jethro Ibileke

A youth group in the Edo chapter of the Labour Party (LP), Shine Your Eyes Group (SYEG), has taken a swipe at the state chairman of the party, Kelly Ogbaloi, for rejecting INEC’s final list of candidates contesting the 21 September governorship election in the State.

Recall that in the final list published by INEC, Oluyinka Faith Alufohai is listed as the running mate to the party’s governorship candidate, Olumide Akpata.

But Kelly Ogbaloi was quick to point out in a statement Monday in Benin, that the state chapter of the party actually submitted the name of Alhaji Kadiri as its deputy governorship candidate, but was wrongly substituted at the national headquarters of the party due to a “technical glitch”.

“We recognise the anxiety this error may cause, but urge our supporters to remain calm and steadfast in their commitment to our party’s vision,” Ogbaloi had appealed to the party members.

SYEG has however expressed a different position from the party chairman’s statement, as it commends INEC “for adhering strictly to the rule of law in deepening democracy” by listing Oluyinka Faith Alufohai as the party’s deputy governorship candidate.

The group in a statement signed by Jonah Ifada and Osagie Omoregie, chairman and secretary representative, reminded the party’s leadership that what the electoral umpire has done is by the law and deserves commendation.

“Our attention has been drawn to the ranting by the Edo State chairman of the Labour Party, Kelly Ogbaloi, rejecting the nomination of Oluyinka Faith Alufohai in INEC announced the final list of candidates as ludicrous.

“We want to state unequivocally and remind Ogbaloi that INEC is not like the Labour Party and that what INEC has done was in line with the rule of law and deserves commendation for being vigilance and thorough.

“We had warned the Labour Party to play by the rules of the game but they chose to bow to the weight of naira and dollars to subvert democracy and the wishes of our people.

“As stakeholders, we are however confident that the abnormality by the party would be corrected by the court as we have it on good authority that one of the aspirants, Barrister Kenneth Imansuangbon has gone to court to seek interpretation of the constitution as regards issues in the party’s primary,” the statement said.

 

