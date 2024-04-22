You are not above the law – Coalition of NGOs tells Yahaya Bello

A coalition of ten non-governmental organisations in Ogun State has asked the former Governor of Kogi state, Mr. Yahaya Bello, to honour the invitation by EFCC, saying he is not above the law.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta, and signed by Barrister Solomon Bankole on behalf of the NGOs, the coalition urged Yahaya Bello to take a cue from the President , Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who once submitted himself to trial by the Code of Conduct Bureau

“For the avoidance of doubt, no one is above the law, no matter his position. We advise Yahaya Bello to take a cue from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other political leaders who have been invited by law enforcement agencies in the past and were questioned about their tenures in office.

“Recall that in 2011, President Bola Tinubu was arraigned before the Code of Conduct Tribunal for allegedly operating some foreign accounts while he was the Governor of Lagos state between 1999 and 2007.

“He did not spurn Police invitation or mount a bulwark of defence to evade arrest. Rather, he surrendered and subjected himself to the Rule of Law.

“We advise Yahaya Bello to toe the path of decency and civility by surrendering himself to law enforcement agencies. After all, under our jurisprudential system, he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

Signed:

(1) BANKOLE SOLOMON, CHAIRMAN, PEOPLE AGAINST CORRUPTION AND INJUSTICE (PACI), 08121921013

(2)HUMAN RIGHTS ADVOCACY AND MONITORING GROUP, 08055555741

(3) HEAVENLY EAGLE HUMANITARIAN INITIATIVE (07038674580)

(4) FUNDAMENTAL RIGHTS ORGANIZATION, 08030444831

(5) PEOPLE’S AGAINST RIGHTS ABUSE,

09064055632.

(6) FUNDAMENTAL RIGHTS DEFENDER,

07055215889

(7)WAR AGAINST CORRUPTION, INITIATIVE, 08179548556

(8) VANGUARD FOR GOOD, GOVERNANCE, 08022037777

(9) POLICE ADVOCACY GROUP, 08034637611

(10) MASSES AGENDA INITIATIVE

07081441300