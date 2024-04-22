President Tinubu to visit Netherlands and attend economic forum in Saudi Arabia

President Bola Tinubu will on Tuesday, April 23, depart Abuja for the Kingdom of the Netherlands on an official visit.

On the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, President Tinubu will engage in high-level discussions with the Prime Minister, as well as hold separate meetings with His Royal Majesty, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Kingdom. The Queen is the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA).

While in the Netherlands, the President will participate in the Nigerian-Dutch Business and Investment Forum that will bring together heads of conglomerates and organizations in both countries to explore opportunities for collaboration and partnerships, especially in agriculture and water management towards innovative solutions for sustainable farming practices.

There will also be extensive discussions with the Dutch officials on port management operations for which they have world-renowned expertise.

After his engagements in the Netherlands, the President will proceed to attend a special World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting scheduled for April 28-29 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

At the World Economic Forum meeting, which focuses on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development, President Tinubu and his entourage will use the opportunity of the gathering of over 1,000 leaders from business, government, and academia to engage in discussions in furtherance of his Renewed Hope Agenda for the country.

The President will be accompanied by some ministers and other senior government officials.