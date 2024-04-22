Governor Adeleke’s wives lay claim to the Office of the First Lady of Osun State

Governor Adeleke’s wives lay claim to the Office of the First Lady of Osun State

Monday, April 22, 2024 5:36 pm


The two posters of the First Ladies

Olasoji Akodu

The two wives of the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, are currently trying to outshine each other, with both of them laying claim to the Office of the First Lady of the state.

The two women, Ngozi and Titilola, have printed different posters that have gone viral with their names and pictures welcoming Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, to the state.

Mrs Tinubu is billed to be in Osogbo, the state capital on Tuesday for the turning of sod of the Alternative High School For Girls at Oke D.O, Ilesha Road.

In her poster, Ngozi Adeleke wrote, “Welcome to the state of living spring. Experience the beauty of Osun State’s landscape” and signed off as the First Lady of Osun State.

Titilola Adeleke, in her separate poster, also welcomed Mrs Tinubu to the “Official turning of the sod ceremony of the Alternative High School For Girls at Oke D.O, Ilesha Road, Osogbo”

She also signed off as the First Lady of Osun State

