Ganduje’s latest suspension: Kano APC threatens legal action against “impersonators”

Ganduje’s latest suspension: Kano APC threatens legal action against “impersonators”

Monday, April 22, 2024 10:24 am


Isah Nuhu and others while submitting the petition to APC state leadership on Sunday

Isah Nuhu and others while submitting the petition to APC state leadership on Sunday

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano, has threatened to institute  legal action against two factional Executive members emerging from   Ganduje Ward, Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area, who successively suspended the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

They described the two factions as “impersonators,” being used by the opposition to dent the image of Dr. Ganduje.

Our Correspondent reports that Mallam Basiru Isah Nuhu, whose name was used as the new Chairman of the APC Ganduje Ward,  alongside others denied knowledge of the latest suspension describing the actors as impostors and impersonators.

Speaking on behalf of 10  otgers, after submitting a Petition to the state leadership of the party on Sunday,  Basiru Isah Nuhu, said they would take legal actions against those who impersonated them.

He called for the immediate arrest of those who impersonated their names and suspended Dr. Ganduje Saturday night..

According to him, “In fact, to say it all, I am not even an Executive officer of the Party.  I did convene any meeting in Kano to further suspend the National Chairman of the Party. I am only a card carrying member of APC,  and all those you see here, none of Us is an Executive officer. So, we are taking legal actions to make sure that those causing confusion in our Party are punished.

” Salisu Abdullahi Ganduje who was said to have announced the latest suspension of Ganduje as  Secretary of the Party in Ganduje Ward, also exonerated himself from the suspension saga.

“Let me make it abundantly clear that I am not an executive of the APC in Ganduje and I am never the Secretary of the Party. Therefore, those who Impersonated me will be traced and taken  to Court. I must completely clear my reputation in this saga”, he ssid.

The State Public Relations Officer of  APC, Ahmad Aruwa, who received the Petitions written by the aggrieved party members whose names were impersonated, assured that the matter would be taken up to Abuja,  “and those who are behind it will  soon  be arrested.

“We have alerted the security agencies on what has happened, and we are going to ensure that we arrest those impersonators, and they will be adequately punished according to the laws of the land,” Aruwa stated.

He added that, “we  understand that the very person who made the new announcement is a card carrying member of the NNPP and he even contested for Counsellor in Ganduje Ward. Very  soon, security will get at him.”

Recall that another group of acclaimed APC  Executive Committee members emerged from Ganduje Ward, Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano state, Saturday night and slammed  a fresh suspension on Dr. Ganduje.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    File photo. Immunization in Kano 24 mins ago

    Polio: Khadijat hails UNICEF for creating vaccination awareness
    4 hours ago

    Abiodun Flags Off  Sale of Rice at Discounted Rates, Says Ogun Remains Committed to Workers’ Welfare 
    Chief G.A. Adejuwon, right, and Senator  Babafemi Ojudu, 6 hours ago

    How I Started My Journalism Career: Tribute to Chief G.A. Adejuwon
    Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa 13 hours ago

    Ondo APC primary election: Aiyedatiwa declared winner
    Jonathan Sunday Akuns 15 hours ago

    What to do with the Nigerian Constitution- Jonathan Sunday Akuns
    Folakemi Omogoroye 16 hours ago

    Ondo APC Primary marred by controversy as Female Aspirant, Folakemi Omogoroye, calls for cancelation
    Compressed Natural Gas vehicle and dispensing pump 20 hours ago

    Hurray! Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative Set  for Rollout
    Tunde Onakoya 21 hours ago

    Tunde Onakoya: Doing Great things from a small place