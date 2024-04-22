Ganduje’s latest suspension: Kano APC threatens legal action against “impersonators”

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano, has threatened to institute legal action against two factional Executive members emerging from Ganduje Ward, Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area, who successively suspended the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

They described the two factions as “impersonators,” being used by the opposition to dent the image of Dr. Ganduje.

Our Correspondent reports that Mallam Basiru Isah Nuhu, whose name was used as the new Chairman of the APC Ganduje Ward, alongside others denied knowledge of the latest suspension describing the actors as impostors and impersonators.

Speaking on behalf of 10 otgers, after submitting a Petition to the state leadership of the party on Sunday, Basiru Isah Nuhu, said they would take legal actions against those who impersonated them.

He called for the immediate arrest of those who impersonated their names and suspended Dr. Ganduje Saturday night..

According to him, “In fact, to say it all, I am not even an Executive officer of the Party. I did convene any meeting in Kano to further suspend the National Chairman of the Party. I am only a card carrying member of APC, and all those you see here, none of Us is an Executive officer. So, we are taking legal actions to make sure that those causing confusion in our Party are punished.

” Salisu Abdullahi Ganduje who was said to have announced the latest suspension of Ganduje as Secretary of the Party in Ganduje Ward, also exonerated himself from the suspension saga.

“Let me make it abundantly clear that I am not an executive of the APC in Ganduje and I am never the Secretary of the Party. Therefore, those who Impersonated me will be traced and taken to Court. I must completely clear my reputation in this saga”, he ssid.

The State Public Relations Officer of APC, Ahmad Aruwa, who received the Petitions written by the aggrieved party members whose names were impersonated, assured that the matter would be taken up to Abuja, “and those who are behind it will soon be arrested.

“We have alerted the security agencies on what has happened, and we are going to ensure that we arrest those impersonators, and they will be adequately punished according to the laws of the land,” Aruwa stated.

He added that, “we understand that the very person who made the new announcement is a card carrying member of the NNPP and he even contested for Counsellor in Ganduje Ward. Very soon, security will get at him.”