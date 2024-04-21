Kwankwaso brought NNPP to limelight, party ex-chairman replies Boniface

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The pioneer chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano, Hon. Hisham Habib has replied to the founder of the party, Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, over his claims that the party’s presidential flag-bearer in the 2023 general election, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwanso was planning to hijack the party, insisting that Dr. Aniebonam should rather remain grateful to Kwankwaso for using his political prowess to inject life into the party which was not known in Nigeria’s political terrain before his entry as a member in 2022.

According to him, the entry of Kwankwaso into NNPP brought the party to prominence and political limelight.

He said, “As a member and a witness of the party’s activities before and after Kwankwaso entered the party with his supporters, the statements credited to the party’s founder were without decorum and contentment.

” The party was at its lowest ebb and the leadership has not been able to resuscitate the weak structures, especially in the states. The founder, Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, and his loyalists should be grateful to God for routing Kwankwaso into a party that cannot sponsor delegates to a convention talkless of winning at the polls.

“Kwankwaso’s entrance brought NNPP the first major victory that was spectacular and unimaginable. We won the governorship with the highest number in the country no other governor scored a million votes, that is a milestone and a feat. Moreover, the party’s presence at the national assembly was unprecedented.”

Hisham urged the Board of Trustee Chairman to display the better part of maturity expected of a statesman and ignore the evil machinations of the saboteurs who are scared of the successes recorded by the party and the prospect it has shortly, while also emphasizing that Kwankwaso has been consistent in his dealings with people who supported him which earned him respect globally and nationally.

The former party chairman said Nigerians from all walks of life trooped into the party because of the former Defence minister and the majority of members nationwide see Kwankwaso as the leader considering his antecedents in the political landscape.

(Hisham, former NNPP chairman in Kano)