Video/Ondo APC primaries: Funmi Ayinke being elbowed out?

Saturday, April 20, 2024 1:58 pm


 

Engineer Funmi Ayinke

Engineer Funmi Ayinke, an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Ondo State has complained about the non-accreditation of her supporters and her.

An individual close to the aspirant sent this information:

“This is horrible. Ondo State, why, INEC why? Can a woman not be governor? I was on the phone with Engr. Funmi Ayinke, a governorship candidate and I do not know what is happening right now. There is a lot of fracas, they are even trying to take her phone, people who said they came from Abuja. From the little I can gather, I heard them saying they don’t know her. An aspirant who was cleared by the national screening committee in same Abuja amidst fun fare. What are they afraid of? Who paid this people? Nothing must happen to Engr. Funmi Ayinke. Share this post widely. She is giving them nightmares. President Bola Tinubu did not endorse any candidate. They are all afraid. Please nothing must happen to Funmi Ayinke.”

 

