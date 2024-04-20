Video: Dino Melaye sings to mock Yahaya Bello

Senator Dino Melaye, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the last Kogi State election had a video, which has resurfaced on social media, mucking former Governor Yahaya Bello. How prophetic, given his travails with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Bello has been declared wanted by the EFCC over an alleged N80.2 billion fraud/money laundering.

In the video, Melaye taunts Bello, saying he would surely go to jail.

