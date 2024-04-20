My father and I were born here, please forgive me- Binkola begs Oba of Benin over planned installation as Hausa ruler

having been born and raised in Edo State, the same way his father, Alhaji Garuba was born and raised in Benin.

By Jethro Ibileke

Following the alarm raised by the Benin Traditional Council over the planned installation of Alhaji Danjuma Garba Binkola as Garkuwan Hausawan (Hausa traditional ruler) in Benin, the embattled Binkola has begged for forgiveness.

Alhaji Binkola who was to be coronated on 5 May, was seen in a viral video begging the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II for forgiveness.

Binkola who spoke Pidgin English in the video, pleaded ignorance of the magnitude of his purported installation as the Garkuwan Hausawan Benin.

He explained that he knows the traditions and customs of the people of the state, having been born and raised in Edo State, the same way his father, Alhaji Garuba was born and raised in Benin.

He, however, said that he did not know the implications of his actions, as the person who was to confer the title on him only told him that his role was to assist him oversee the activities of the Hausa Community in Edo State while in return, communicates to the palace.

He however begged the Monarch to forgive him, noting that Edo has favored him.

Recall that the Benin Traditional Council (BTC), had in a statement on Thursday warned against the purported turbaning of anyone as Garkuwan Hausawan Benin in Edo State.

“The BTC hereby inform the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies as well as the general public that this planned event is a violation of Benin Tradition and Customary Law applicable to chieftaincy matters and therefore must not hold under any circumstances,” the statement said.

Consequently, BTC therefore warned the organizers of the installation against violating the sanctity of the Benin Traditional and Customary Law by cancelling the planned ceremony.