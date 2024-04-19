Why Police in Kano Arrested and Paraded 8 Political Thugs

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Eight political thugs have been arrested by police in Kano for breach of the peace and attempts to disrupt the swearing-in ceremony of four new Commissioners who were assigned portfolios by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, through a Statement signed on his behalf by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, warned all miscreants and their sponsors to stay clear of Kano, as whoever tries to cause a security breach or disrupt the peace where critical government activities and functions are being conducted will be arrested and subjected to face the dire consequences of their actions.

CP Gumel added: “Enough of clusters of “Yan Jagaliya” loitering around Government House, Audu Bako Secretariat, similar offices, and other government installations to disrupt governance and government activities.”

According to the Statement, “The quick reaction force of the police command successfully apprehended eight suspected political thugs and prevented them from causing a serious breach of the peace during the inauguration of additional Kano State Commissioners presided by the State Governor, His Excellency, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf.

“The suspected thugs that constituted themselves as a pressure group and supporters of one of the infamous politicians attempted to cause the breakdown of law and order.

“The suspects are currently at the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department CID where thorough investigations are ongoing and to bring them to justice as provided by the law.

“The action of the Kano State Police Command is to further assure members of the public that all necessary measures have been taken to prevent any act that could lead to disruptions of the peace and security in all parts of the State.

“The Commissioner of Police while appreciating the good people of the State for their support and cooperation, also reiterated the determination of the police command to ruthlessly deal with any miscreant or their sponsors under whatever guise that tries to disrupt the peace, especially during critical Government functions and will be made to face the dire consequences of his/her action(s).

