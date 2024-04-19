UNIBEN security breaches/ police invitation: You are on your own, Edo LP tells Akpata

By Jethro Ibileke

The Edo Police Command has formally invited the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in the 21 September governorship election in the State, Olumide Akpata, over alleged security breaches, involving shootings at the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Ugbowo Campus, last Friday.

A spokesman for the Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, disclosed this to All Time Post in Benin.

Nwabuzor said that the invitation was served on the Senior Advocate by investigators in the political desk section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the Command Headquarters, Benin, on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

He further explained that the invitation was part of an investigation into the crisis by the police Command.

Meanwhile, the state chairman of the Labour Party, Mr Kelly Ogbaloi, has also confirmed receipt of a police invitation on the issue.

Ogbaloi however disowned the party’s governorship candidate, describing the incident as Akpata’s private affair that had nothing to do with the party.

According to him, “Barr. Olumide Akpata is our candidate, but UNIBEN invited him to honour him on a personal note. I didn’t sign surety of his safety there. I don’t know why the police are equally inviting me to come along with Barrister Olumide Akpata.

“The police ought to have done their background checks, his being honoured by UNIBEN had nothing to do with our party Secretariat so I don’t know why I am being asked to come along with him to police Command Headquarters in Benin. However, I will honour the invitation.”

The Edo LP chairman who said he was not in Benin when the letter was delivered, however, assured that he would honour the invitation.

It would be recalled that the LP governorship candidate had attended an investiture ceremony at the invitation of the UNIBEN Staff Club.

The event however turned violent when the venue was invaded by some persons whom the Apkata campaign committee alleged were agents of the state government to assassinate him.