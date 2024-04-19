External Ruler! Imminent Explosion as Hausa People Want to Violate Benin Tradition

By Jethro Ibileke

The Benin Traditional Council (BTC), has warned against a planned installation and turbaning of an Hausa traditional ruler in Benin City.

The BTC in a statement on Thursday by the Iyase (Prime Minister) of Benin Kingdom, Chief Sam Igbe, noted that a certain Alhaji Danjuma Garba Binkola is to be installed as ‘Garkuwan Hausawa Benin’ on Sunday 5 May 2024.

Igbe who frowned seriously at the planned turbaning ceremony, described it as a violation of Benin Traditional and Customary Law.

The statement while alerting the Edo State Police Command, other security agencies, and the general public on the serious implications of the ceremony, urged organizers of the turbaninig ceremony to refrain from violating the sanctity of the Benin Traditional and Customary Law.

The statement reads:

“It has come to the notice of the Benin Traditional Council (BTC) that an individual claiming to be known as ‘His Royal Highness Alh. Adamu Isah Adamu’ who describes himself as ‘Sarkin Hausawa’ plans to perform a Turbaning ceremony in which one “Alh. Danjuma Garba Binkola” will be installed as “Garkuwan Hausawa Benin” on Sunday 5th May 2024 at No. 7 Butcher Street, Off Mission Road, Benin City.

“The BTC hereby informs the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies as well as the general public that this planned event is a violation of Benin Traditional and Customary Law applicable to chieftaincy matters and therefore must NOT HOLD under any circumstances.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the BTC wishes to emphasize that as the Prescribed Authority on Chieftaincy Matters within the Seven Local Government Areas of Edo South Senatorial District, the Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, His Royal Majesty

has not given consent to, or approved the turbaning or conferment of chieftaincy title by whatever name called on any individual by the name “Alh. Danjuma Garba Binkola”; or permitted any person by the name “His Royal Highness Alh. Adamu Isah Adamu” to hold any such ceremony in Benin City or any other part of Edo South Senatorial District, Edo State.

“Consequently, these errant individuals are hereby urged to refrain from violating the sanctity of the Benin Traditional and Customary Law by canceling the planned ceremony forthwith.”