Kwankwaso’s son emerges Commissioner for Youths and Sports

…as Governor Yusuf assigns portfolio to newly sworn-in Commissioners

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Mustapha, son of the National Leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, has emerged as the new Commissioner of Youths and Sports in Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s cabinet.

Mustapha (37) is the youngest Commissioner in Kano.

He was sworn in on Thursday along with three others who were endorsed by the state House of Assembly.

The brief ceremony took place at Government House, Kano.

The four new commissioners include Mustapha Rabi’u Kwankwaso, Abduljabbar Garko, Shehu Aliyu Yanmedi, and Adamu Aliyu Kibiya.

Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso heads the Youths and Sports Ministry; Abduljabbar Garko, Land and Survey; Shehu Aliyu Yanmedi, Special Duties; Adamu Aliyu Kibiya, Commerce and Industry.

Governor Yusuf urged the new commissioners to show dedication and commitment in the discharge of their duties.