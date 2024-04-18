Dramatic! How famous #EndSARS campaigner DJ Switch was arrested in Lagos

By Nehru Odeh

Ms Obianuju Catherine Udeh aka DJ Switch, who played a prominent role in the 2020 #EndSARS campaign, is in police net. She was arrested by the police in Lagos on Wednesday and is currently being taken to the magistrate court in Eti Osa, LIB reported.

The circumstance that led to her arrest was dramatic. DJ Switch had visited the police in Elemoro, Ajah on Monday, April 15 to  logde a complaint  about a man who allegedly defrauded her. And the man was arrested on the same day and has been in police custody.

DJ Switch was then invited yesterday April 17 to inquire from her what step she wanted to take: whether she wanted the accused to be charged to court or be released on bail as it is against the law to detain an accused for more than 48 hours.

 DJ Switch then insisted that the only thing she wanted was for the accused to do an apology which she would record and then post online. But the accused bluntly refused.

The police then decided to take the matter to court since both parties were not bulging.

However,  while the officers were about to drive out with the accused to court, DJ Switch allegedly used her vehicle to block the entrance of the station and  assaulted the female officers attached to the case.

She was then arrested for obstructing police while on duty, resisting arrest as well as assaulting police officers. The accused was taken to the court and was remanded in prison custody.

DJ Switch is currently on her way to the Magistrate court in Eti-Osa where she will be arraigned for obstructing police officers while on duty and assaulting officers.

Recall in 2020 there was a report that Canada had granted asylum to the popular #EndSARS campaigner, DJ Switch, who live streamed the Lekki shootings and seems to be now on the run following apparent government’s crackdowns on the demonstrators.

DJ Switch had earlier shared on social media how several threats on her life had triggered her decision to seek asylum in Canada.

