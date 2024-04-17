Photo News: For Women and Girls Empowerment…

On Tuesday, 16 April, the Ministry of Women Affairs unveiled a new National Guidelines for Women and Girls Empowerment for Optimal Nutrition in Abuja, aimed at enhancing the optimal nutritional well-being of women and girls in Nigeria.

During the unveiling ceremony in Abuja, the Minister, Mrs Uju Kennedy -Ohanenye stated that the document would “guarantee healthier lifestyles and longevity not only among women and girls but across the entire Nigerian population.”