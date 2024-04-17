Photo News: For Women and Girls Empowerment…

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 6:40 pm


L-R: Minister of Environment, Dr Balarabe Lawal; Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye; and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu,  during the launch of the National Guidelines for Women and Girls Empowerment for Optimal Nutrition,  in Abuja on Tuesday


On Tuesday, 16 April, the Ministry of Women Affairs unveiled a new National Guidelines for Women and Girls Empowerment for Optimal Nutrition in Abuja, aimed at enhancing the optimal nutritional well-being of women and girls in Nigeria.

During the unveiling ceremony in Abuja, the Minister, Mrs Uju Kennedy -Ohanenye stated that the document would “guarantee healthier lifestyles and longevity not only among women and girls but across the entire Nigerian population.”

 

 

