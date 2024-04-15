Vera Anyim is a police officer and 10 other facts about the NOUN law graduate accused of giving fake testimony

By Nehru Odeh

Popular Nigerian clergyman, Dr.Paul Eneche, on Sunday 14 April called out Vera Anyim in church for allegedly sharing a false testimony.

The video which has gone viral and sparked reactions from many Nigerians shows Anyim on the altar sharing a testimony of how she graduated from National Open University of Nigeria wherr she studied law and how God made her the only graduate in her family

However, the cleric became suspicious of her testimony due to her poor command of English and proceeded to question her further.

When asked about the degree she graduated with, the lady responded, “Law.” Eneche then inquired about the specific type of Law degree, to which she replied, “B.Sc in Law.” Unsatisfied with her response, the cleric asked the lady to leave the altar and warned his congregation against lying about testimonies.

The video has since sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some users defending the woman and others supporting the pastor’s actions.

Here are 10 quick facts about her.

1. Veronica Nnenna Anyim aka Vera Anyim, hails from Ishiagu in Ivo Local Government Area, Ebonyi State.

2.She claims on Facebook that former President of the senate, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim is her uncle and she celebrated the former senator’s and his wife’s birthdsys last year on Facebook

3. She resides in Abuja.

4. She has a son

5. She worships at Dunamis Church in Abuja and has promoted the church activities several times on Facebook

6. She is a police officer

7. Her birthday anniversary was 14th April, 2024

8. She had a birthday party on 14 April at Federal Housing Junction, Lugbe Zone 5, Abuja.

9. She graduated from National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN on 13th April

10. She actually studied law at NOUN. She is number 2262 on the comprehensive grsduation list. And her matriculation number is NOU133971176

11. She says late actor John Okafor aka Mr Ibu was her friend and took photographs with him.