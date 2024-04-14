Bullion Records unveils GyC, vows to develop more talents in Nigeria

Bullion Records unveils GyC, vows to develop more talents in Nigeria

Sunday, April 14, 2024 1:26 pm


Gyc (in a white shirt) alongside Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi and other dignitaries at the unveiling ceremony.

 

By Ibrahim Kegbegbe

The highly anticipated unveiling ceremony of Fortune Kingsley, a.k.a. GyC ,  to the Bullion Records took place on Friday,  April 12, 2024, at the South East Asia Restaurant, Ikeja, Lagos.
The event unfolded with grandeur and excitement, marking a significant milestone in the Nigerian music industry. Esteemed guests, including international music promoter Alhaji Ademola A.J Otolowo and Nigerian broadcasting luminary Mr. Kenny Ogungbe, CEO of Kennis 104.1 FM and TV, graced the occasion, adding to its prestige and allure.

The event was further enlivened by captivating performances from renowned hip-hop artiste Eedris AbdulKareem and sensational talent Junior Boy, whose electrifying sets surpassed all expectations, leaving attendees in awe and setting tongues wagging nationwide.
Speaking at the event, GyC vowed to take music to the next level. The rising star noted that apart from entertaining the people, he wants to use music to impact knowledge.
The artiste said: “I am glad to join this Record Label, it is a big deal for me as I believe it is time to step up to the next stage.  To my fans, I want to say a very big thank you for coming out in thousands to celebrate with me today. The journey has just begun and the world better be ready for me.”
Speaking at the event, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the record label, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, reiterated his desire for youths’ development.
He further said that he was always concerned about youths who are roaming the streets, calling on the government to create more vocational centres across the country to engage the youths.

“You know I have always advocated that our youths must be actively engaged because idle hands are usually devils’ workshops. We need to dissuade our youths from drugs and other bad vices and the only way to achieve this, is for them to be engaged with something tangible with which they can develop themselves,” Ajadi stated.

The CEO also expressed profound gratitude for the overwhelming support from music enthusiasts for GyC. He noted that the support is proof that people believe in the potential of GyC to attain global recognition under the label’s guidance.
Ajadi also praised the collective effort of Bullion Records’ executive members in bringing the event to fruition, emphasizing their unwavering dedication to GyC’s success.

“I give kudos to all other executive members of Bullion Records who have made today‘s event come into reality through a formidable, collective, and responsible allocation of tasks with a strong love for GyC’s success,” said Ambassador Ajadi

Also speaking at the occasion, the Managing Director of Bullion Records, Mr Femi Ajibola said Bullion Records epitomizes innovation and excellence across diverse industries, including manufacturing, sports, real estate, and hotel Management.

According to him, “With a visionary approach ingrained in our corporate ethos, Bullion Records has emerged as a beacon of opportunity for aspiring artists both within Nigeria and abroad. Our unwavering commitment to nurturing talents and fostering creativity has propelled us to the forefront of the music industry.

“Driven by the provisions in our Memorandum of Association, Bullion Records has established itself as a dynamic force in the realm of musical records labels”.

Speaking on the signing of GyC, Ajibola said the partnership symbolises the Bullion Records unwavering dedication to empowering artists and facilitating their ascent to the pinnacle of success.

“As we embark on this journey together, Bullion Records reaffirms its commitment to excellence, creativity, and the relentless pursuit of musical Innovation.With our collective efforts and shared vision, I have no doubt that the future holds boundless opportunities for both Bullion Records and the artistes we represent”.

Alhaji Ademola A.J Otolowo, Ceo 100% Entertainment also lauded GyC’s unique talent as he foresees international acclaim for the artiste under Bullion Records’ mentorship.

However, GyC was presented with a Range Rover Sport key from Bullion Records by Mr. Kenny Ogungbe, CEO of Kennis 104.1 FM and TV.

During the presentation, Mr. Ogungbe conveyed that the special benefit marks only the beginning of even greater opportunities in the future.

He extended his wishes, saying, ‘May your talent continue to bring you fame and success, accompanied by a life filled with longevity and good health.'”

Eedris AbdulKareem, on his part, said the ceremony was a testament to the vibrancy of the Nigerian music industry and a beacon of hope for young talents across the nation.

