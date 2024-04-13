I lost 2023 Governorship Election because I did not embrace violence, bloodshed- Adebutu 

I lost 2023 Governorship Election because I did not embrace violence, bloodshed- Adebutu 

Saturday, April 13, 2024 2:29 pm


Ladi Adebutu

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2023 elections in Ogun State, Hon (Dr) Oladipupo Adebutu revealed the cause of his loss during the governorship election.

Adebutu who lost to the governorship candidate of All Progressive Congress, Prince Dapo Abiodun while speaking on Thursday at the 92nd remembrance ceremony held at Ijeun Akoni in Odeda Local Government, of his late Great Grandfather Pa Alimi Adebutu who died in 1932, revealed that he lost out because he refused to follow the road of violence and bloodshed.

Adebutu emphasized that he deterred his supporters from retaliating with violence in any of the 99 polling units where the voting process was disrupted by thugs.

Speaking with newsmen after the prayer session, the former governorship candidate said he believes in life after death, and as such, he will not play politics of desperation and violence.

“I believe in life after death, that is me. That is why you will see in the kind of politics that I play. You will never see violence, you will never see desperation.

“One reason why 99 polling booths in the last elections were destroyed was because I refused that my people should repay violence with violence. I cannot be part of the process of spilling blood. I can’t. This is because I believe life continues after death. I am always being careful,” Adebutu said.

He said Pa Adebutu, a trader and agriculturist, lived, died, and was buried in the community as against his hometown because of his good deeds and contribution to the development of the community.

“It’s good to be good. After 92 years, these people have not forgotten him. They spoke glowingly of him. When he died, they refused that his corpse should be taken home because the man served the community well. When you do well, your legacy lingers,” he said.

 

