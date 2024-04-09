Uzodimma offers automatic employment to two Imo indigenes with first class in Law School

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has approved the immediate employment of Mr. Chinonso Oparaji and Mrs. Chipuruime Udeh, two indigenes of Imo State who made First Class in Law at both the Imo State University and the Nigerian Law School.

He gave the approval when the duo, in the company of the Vice Chancellor of Imo State University, Prof. U.U. Chukwumaeze (SAN), the Dean of the Faculty of Law, Prof. C. K. Okorie ( SAN) and the Chief Judge of Imo State, Hon. Theresa Chikeka, paid a courtesy call on him at Government House, Owerri on Monday.

Receiving them, the Governor said that he was delighted and happy with the news of two Imo State Law graduates who made First Class at the Law School, noting that “it was a thing of joy and they needed to be appreciated.”

He added that having distinguished themselves with excellent results worthy of emulation, he was happy to encourage them further with approval for their immediate employment.

The Governor said that appreciating the duo was also a form of encouragement to other students of Imo extraction and as an example that hard work pays.

He commended the Vice Chancellor of IMSU, Prof Chukwumaeze SAN, the management and Staff of Imo State University for bringing back hope to the University “in this period of Renewed Hope Agenda.”

He enjoined other students to know that through commitment and dedication to their studies they can achieve a lot.

On behalf and the Government of Imo State, Governor Uzodimma congratulated the graduates and urged them to do anything they could to correct the ills in the system and the society as the rot is deep.

Responding to the Governor’s gesture, Mr. Oparaji and Mrs. Udeh, who were accompanied by their relatives, expressed joy at the Governor’s gesture, describing it as reward for hard work.

They encouraged other students reading Law and those in the University in generally studying other courses to always put in their best if they want to achieve the best.