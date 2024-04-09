Sanwo-Olu urged Lagosians to continuously live in peace, love

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged Lagos residents, particularly Christians and Muslims, to continue to live in love and peace, just as they demonstrated during the Lenten and Ramadan seasons.

The Governor assured that his administration will continue to do everything that has made Lagosians proud of his government in the areas of infrastructure, education, transportation, and health, among others.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, spoke during the Iftar programme held for media practitioners at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

The Iftar was attended by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Mrs. Ololade Aina, Islamic clerics and faithful, as well as Muslim journalists from different media organisations.

The Governor also assured Lagos residents that the economic challenges they are currently facing will soon be over because of the several intervention programmes by the Lagos State and the Federal Government.

He said: “The kind of love that we have demonstrated among Christians and Muslims since the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan, which coincided with the Christian Easter, should continue in Lagos. And that by the grace of Almighty God, there would be continued peace in Lagos.

“God will allow us to continue to do all of the things that we are proud of that make us Lagosians; that make all of us see ourselves as brothers and sisters. Everything that has made Lagosians to be so proud that we are doing in terms of infrastructure in education, transportation, and health, among others, will continue.

“All the cries of hunger that people are talking about in Nigeria will soon calm down by the grace of God because of certain things that the Governor has put in place so that Lagosians can know that they have a Governor who loves them,” he said.

He also appreciated the Islamic clerics for their commitment to the Iftar programmes.

During the Iftar, the clerics, in their sermons and prayers, urged Nigerians to continuously support and pray for President Bola Tinubu, Governor Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and those in public offices. They said giving support to people at the helm of affairs is a collective effort for good governance.