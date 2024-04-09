President Tinubu willing to meet with Nubi, says Sanwo-Olu

•Governor rewards her with car, house

•I feel so blessed as a Lagosian, says Nubi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has named a United Kingdom-based Nigerian solo driver on a road trip from London to Lagos, Ms. Pelumi Nubi, as Lagos Tourism Ambassador.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also presented a house and a branded LAGRIDE vehicle with the customized number plate NUBI 9JA to the 28-year-old adventurer.

The Governor assured the travel content creator that the Lagos State Government would write off the entire bill for her solo drive from London to Lagos.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the announcement when Pelumi Nubi, accompanied by her parents, Prof. Timothy and Olubukola; CEO/Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, and Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Folashade Ogunsola, among others, paid a courtesy visit at Lagos House, Marina.

He charged Pelumi Nubi to use her platform to showcase the rich cultural values and aesthetics of Lagos to the world, which are part of her responsibilities as Lagos Tourism Ambassador.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said President Bola Tinubu is aware that Pelumi Nubi is back in the country, and the President is willing to meet with her.

He said Lagos’ gesture to the 28-year-old Pelumi is not really about the gifts and heroic welcome given to her, but to encourage more women to break barriers and compete favourably with their male counterparts in any sphere of life.

“Your experience and journey, which lasted over 68 days, are indeed very inspirational, and you have actually shifted mountains. This is indeed a true African and Lagos spirit that you demonstrated. It is a true Nigerian capability that you have demonstrated, but more importantly, this is a story of Lagos no dey carry last.

“For us in Lagos, we will work with your planners to see how we further celebrate you. And it is not really about you being the one celebrating; it is about the future. It is about the girl-child. It is about the power of possibilities. It is about the power of the mind. You are a complete African story that we can showcase,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

Responding to the good gesture by the Lagos State Government, the visibly delighted Pelumi Nubi, who could not contain her tears of joy, appreciated Governor Sanwo-Olu and the State Government for making her Lagos Tourism Ambassador and giving her a car and a house.

She said, “Honestly, it is just amazing feelings. I wasn’t expecting this; it was just supposed to be a courtesy visit to thank the Governor for his kindness so far. So making me a Lagos Tourism Ambassador and giving me a car, house, and many more blows my mind. I am so grateful.

“Honestly, I feel so blessed as a Lagosian. I feel so blessed that I have done this London to Lagos road trip, and my sincere thanks to Governor Sanwo-Olu, President Bola Tinubu, and everyone that has made this happen. My advice to the youth, especially girls, is, Go for it.”

Nubi appreciated Nigerians, particularly Lagos residents, for supporting her and for trooping out in large numbers to welcome her at the Nigeria/Benin Republic in Seme Border in Lagos State.

She promised that the end of her solo trip would gear her up to promote the Africa continent, Nigeria, and Lagos, especially being the commercial nerve center of the country.

Also speaking, the CEO/Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa applauded Pelumi for her bravery and courage, noting that her car for the trip would be placed in the Lagos Museum.

She said the Nigerian Government was solidly behind her throughout the journey, which lasted for over two months.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Folashade Ogunsola, said Pelumi is a role model to the young generation, and that was why the institution celebrated her entry into Nigeria on Sunday.

She commended Governor Sanwo-Olu and the Lagos Government for giving Pelumi a hero’s welcome, saying the University of Lagos is proud of her.

Pelumi’s father, Prof. Timothy Nubi, also appreciated President Bola Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and all the government officials and institutions at the federal and state levels for their support during her daughter’s solo drive trip from London to Lagos.

Pelumi Nubi began her solo trip from London, the United Kingdom, on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, and arrived in Lagos, Nigeria, on Sunday, April 7, 2024.