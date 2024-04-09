Kano:  Governor Yusuf makes new appointments

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved the appointments of additional Special Advisers and other heads of government agencies.

A Statement by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, indicated that the latest approval of additional aides by the Governor was in his efforts to place more capable hands to take Kano state to greater heights.

The new appointees are: Prof. Ibrahim Magaji Barde, Special Adviser, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR); Dr. Abdulhamid Danladi, Special Adviser on Diaspora II; Engr. Bello Muhammad Kiru, Special Adviser on Water Resources; Yusuf Shuaibu Imam (Ogan Boye) reappointed as Special Adviser on Youth and Sports.

Dr. Nura Jafar Shanono is moved from Special Adviser Water Resources to Managing Director, Water Resources Engineering and Construction Agency (WRECA); Hon. Baba Abubakar Umar is also moved from Special Adviser to Executive Secretary, Private and Voluntary Institutions Management Board.

Hon. Nasir Mansur Muhammad is appointed Director General, Small and Medium Enterprises(SMEs); Aminu Hamidu Bako Kofar Na’isa is to serve as Deputy Managing Director (DMD), Kano Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (KNARDA); Engr. Mukhtar Yusuf, Deputy Managing Director (DMD), Water Resources Engineering and Construction Agency (WRECA).