Tension as gunmen kill vigilante member, suspected rival cult member in Port Harcourt

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Palpable tension is brewing in Diobu axis of Port Harcourt,Rivers state, as gunmen suspected to be cultists on Saturday night,6 April,2024 shot dead a member of Diobu vigilante at Obidanso waterfront,Mile 1 Diobu.

We learnt that members of the Diobu vigilante group in the company of Police operatives acting on information stormed the waterfront at about 9pm on Saturday where suspected cultists were hibernating to launch attack on rivals in an ongoing war between two houses of suspected Deygbam Cult groups.

Our source disclosed that the suspected cultists on sighting the security operatives, opened fire and bullets caught the vigilante member,Orukwo which resulted to his death.

When our correspondent visited the family house of Orukwo at Ekwulobia street Mile 3 Diobu,sympathizers, mourners were seen weeping.

Meanwhile, the Spokesperson for Rivers State Police Command,SP Grace Iringe Koko confirmed the killing of Mr Uche Orukwo,while adding that invesrigation is ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators .

In a similar incident, we gathered that gunmen suspected to be cultists shot death one ‘Umo’ who was an ex-vigilante member. He was shot dead by members a suspected rival cult gang at about 11:10pm on Saturday night at Kaduna Street ,D-line,Port Harcourt.

It was gathered that the said Umo was who is alleged to be a member of a cult group was earlier sacked from the vigilante group over criminal activities.

While Confirming the killing of Umo,SP Koko said the deceased is a known notorious criminal.

Lately, densely populated Diobu axis of Port Harcourt made up various Waterfronts has always been a hotbed for rival cult groups who fight for supremacy and territorial controls.